(Mare and Foal, barbed-wire sculpture by Bernie Jestrabek-Hart at the Museum | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Experience Winter Wonder

Winter Nights returns every Thursday in December

Experience the Museum every Thursday evening in December during Winter Nights—a special time of extended evening hours, engaging exhibitions, discounted rates and festive activities for all.

This Thursday, December 5, join us for Welcome to Winter. Dress in your ugliest sweater or wackiest hat! In addition to exhibitions, visitors can learn how to print their own wrapping paper and enjoy a festive photo booth.

Local food and beverage vendors will provide tasty samples, and dinner or a treat will be available in the Rimrock Café. Silver Sage Trading will feature holiday deals and complimentary gift wrapping. And everyone’s favorites—cookie decorating and storytelling—will happen all evening long.

Winter Nights

Every Thursday in December, 4-7:30pm

Adults and member guests with RSVP: $10

Adults and member guests at door: $12

Ages 3-12 with RSVP or at door: $6

Ages 2 and under: Free

Members get in free!

Museum members who bring a nonmember guest will have their names entered into a raffle to win a wonderful Winter Nights prize!

Learn more

Indigenous Speakers Series

Mental and Behavioral Health Challenges in Indigenous Communities

Join us for a discussion with Del Laverdure, an enrolled citizen of the Crow Nation and a member of the Ties the Bundle Clan. We will explore the mental and behavioral health challenges facing Indigenous communities today, as well as the unique opportunities for healing and support within these communities.

Del will share insights on the resources available to Indigenous peoples, including traditional and cultural knowledge, healing practices, and complementary Western healing modalities. This conversation aims to highlight the importance of integrating diverse approaches to promote mental well-being in Indigenous populations.

Ancestral Legacy and Burdens with Donald “Del” Laverdure

Indigenous Speakers Series

Wednesday, December 4

Doors open at 5:30pm, program 6-7pm

$5, Museum members receive 20% discount

FREE for Tribal Members

RSVP Today

Live Webinar

Unlock the Power of Year-end Giving

As the year draws to a close, we invite you to join us for an insightful and impactful webinar on Charitable Giving Strategies. This session is designed to help you maximize your philanthropic efforts and make a meaningful difference during this critical time of year.

Why attend?

Expert Insights: Learn from leading experts in the field of charitable giving.

Learn from leading experts in the field of charitable giving. Strategic Approaches: Discover effective strategies to enhance your year-end donations.

Discover effective strategies to enhance your year-end donations. Tax Benefits: Understand the tax advantages of charitable contributions.

Speakers:

Kia Sullivan, J.D., CAP, Chief Philanthropy Officer, High Desert Museum

Dougal Williams, CFA, Chief Wealth Officer, Vista Capital Partners

Webinar: Charitable Giving Insights

FREE

Tuesday, December 10

12-12:45pm

RSVP today

