We’re Growing & We Need You

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. In Oregon, too many people still don’t know the signs — or that acting fast can mean the difference between recovery and permanent disability.

Stroke Awareness Oregon is a Bend-based nonprofit on a mission to change that. Since 2018, we’ve worked to minimize death and disability from stroke through prevention education and to support the best life possible for stroke survivors and their families.

We are currently seeking:

Board Members who bring expertise in areas such as finance, law, healthcare, marketing, education or community outreach,

Volunteers ready to support education events, community programs, and organizational operations

If you believe every Oregonian deserves to know how to recognize a stroke and respond in time, we’d love to hear from you. For more information please email Bri Slusser, interim executive director at bri@strokeawarenessoregon.org

Stroke Awareness Oregon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

strokeawarenessoregon.org • 541-350-8117