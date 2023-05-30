We’re Hiring + Upcoming Events

(Photo courtesy of Think Wild)

Wildlife Educator

Think Wild is seeking a full-time seasonal Wildlife Educator, with option for permanent hire, to meet the growing demand for our community wildlife education programs.

As a Wildlife Educator, you will play a vital role in promoting wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship by delivering engaging and informative educational programs focused on native wildlife and habitat. You will have the opportunity to inspire individuals of all ages to appreciate and respect the natural world, fostering a deep connection with Central Oregon wildlife and the importance of protecting their habitats. This position requires a strong passion for wildlife, excellent communication skills, and the ability to design and deliver educational content in a captivating manner.

We are looking to hire ASAP with availability to work up to 40 hours a week through the end of September, ideally including Sundays and Mondays. Depending on interest and availability, there is an option for permanent hire throughout the year at 20-30 hours/week.

Learn More

Executive Assistant

Think Wild Central Oregon is a non-profit organization dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation, education, and conservation. We are currently seeking a highly motivated and organized individual to join our team as an Executive Assistant. The Executive Assistant will provide comprehensive administrative and operational support to the Executive Director and leadership, starting at 10-15/hrs per week with opportunity for growth.

Learn More

Bingo this Sunday, May 28, at Bridge99

Join us for Bingo at Bridge 99 with cash prizes on Sunday, May 28, June 4 and June 24 from 12-2pm!

Bingo cards range from $1-$5 with proceeds leftover from the winnings supporting Think Wild. Bring cash to purchase bingo cards, or use the ATM onsite.

Food and drink available for purchase.

*We are also looking for volunteers that are interested in helping sell bingo cards during the event! Reply to this email if interested.

Bird Photography Workshop (Lecture + Field Trip) on June 8 and 10

If you haven’t had the chance to join us for a wildlife-themed trivia night at 10Barrel Eastside, your next chance is Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30pm! Test your knowledge about Central Oregon wildlife and conservation and have the chance to win awesome prizes. This is a free, family-friendly event. We hope to see you there!

Learn More

Next Wildlife Trivia is June 13 at 10 Barrel Eastside

Join professional wildlife photographer, Sue Dougherty, for a bird photography lecture and field trip. Learn how to use your camera equipment and gain tips and tricks for photographing local wildlife. Attendees must have their own camera.

Lecture ($25/attendee): Thursday, June 8 (6-8pm) @ East Bend Library Meeting Room

Field Trip ($65/attendee): Saturday, June 10 (7-10am) @ Calliope Crossing (near Sisters)

Learn More & Sign Up!

thinkwildco.org