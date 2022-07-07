Western Regional Juniors Baseball Tournament in Bend in August

After a two-year absence due to COVID, and after runs in Vancouver, Washington and San Jose, California, the Western Region Juniors Baseball Tournament will be held in Bend from August 3 through 11.

The winner of the 13-team tournament will join the winners of the five other United States regional tournaments and six international winners in Taylor, Michigan, August 14 to 21, to crown the first Juniors Baseball champion in three years.

Dates: August 3-11, 2022

Sites: Caldera HS (Varsity and JV fields)

Term: 2022, 2023, 2024

Regions: West, Northwest, Mountain

Teams: 13

State titlists from Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

Washington and Wyoming will join the victors from Northern and Southern California and the host district winner (District 5: Bend North Little League) for 24 games over eight days at Central Oregon’s newest high school.

More than 500 people will travel to the High Desert for this prestigious event. The host District is partnering with VisitBend and many local businesses to offer a memorable baseball and beyond experience for the players, coaches, managers, umpires, families and supporters.

Plenty of sunshine, new, state-of-the-art facilities, the best juniors baseball on full-size diamonds, an energetic and experienced host — lots of great stories and reporting opportunities available at this year’s tournament.

It’s back and better than ever! The 2022 Western Region Juniors Baseball Tournament!

littleleague.org