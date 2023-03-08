What are some of the key jargon to know about cryptocurrencies?

It is important to know about the key jargon of cryptocurrency because it helps you to understand the underlying technology and mechanics of how these digital assets work. Understanding the terms used in the industry can help you to navigate and make informed decisions about investing in or using digital currency.

For example, understanding what a blockchain is can give you an understanding of the security and immutability of transactions made using that particular cryptocurrency. Knowing about mining can help you understand the process of creating new bitcoins and the role that miners play in maintaining the network.

Furthermore, familiarizing yourself with the commonly used terms in the industry, such as HODL, FOMO, and Whales, can provide a deeper understanding of the market sentiment and how it may impact the value of a specific cryptocurrency.

To summarize, comprehending the fundamental terminology of cryptocurrency can assist you in gaining a clearer comprehension of the technology, workings, and market trends of the industry, thus enabling you to make well-informed investment decisions.

Some key jargons to know about cryptocurrencies include:

Bitcoin: The first and most well-known cryptocurrency, first proposed in 2008 by an individual or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Blockchain: It’s a decentralized framework that executes transactions between two users without involving a third party.

Wallet: Whenever you are dealing with cryptocurrencies, investing in the right cryptocurrency is important, and at the same time, its security is significant. Hence crypto wallets come into the picture. These are digital wallets used to secure cryptocurrencies and are guarded by keys.

Mining: It is an integral process in the crypto world wherein the focus is to add cryptocurrencies. Moreover, it also involves the verification of a transaction on a crypto platform.

Altcoin: Any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin is generally termed as an Altcoin. The term itself connects with its literal meaning directly which is, alternative coin.

ICO: You can consider it the same as IPOs, wherein the company introduces their product along with the white paper to respond. It is a fundraising mechanism, in simple words. The underlying objective of this ICU is to sell crypto tokens in exchange for bitcoin and ether.

Hash rate: The measuring unit of the processing power of the Bitcoin network.

FOMO: Fear of Missing Out, refers to the feeling of missing out on making a profit from a particular investment or opportunity.

HODL: Hold on for Dear Life. It is to hold on to one’s investment for a long period of time and not sell it in a bear market.

Whales: Large holders of a particular cryptocurrency who can potentially influence the market by selling or buying large amounts.

Key jargon associated with cryptocurrency trading

Here are some key jargons associated with cryptocurrency trading:

Buy/Sell Wall: A visual representation of the current buy and sell orders on an exchange. A buy wall refers to a large number of buy orders at a specific price point, while a sell wall refers to a large number of sell orders at a specific price point.

Bear/Bull market: the term bull market refers to the good days of the coins in the trade market where the prices tend to reach the zenith of success. However, the bear market days refer to the exactly opposite thing.

Resistance/Support: A resistance level refers to a price point where the price of a particular cryptocurrency has difficulty breaking above, while a support level refers to a price point where the price of a particular cryptocurrency has difficulty breaking below.

Stop-loss: When the security has reached a certain price. This order is placed to reduce the losses that one might incur.

Margin trading: It is a type of trading strategy wherein one borrows money to buy an asset. It is usually adopted when the trader doesn’t have their own capital.

Short selling: A trading strategy where a trader borrows an asset and sells it, with the expectation that the price will fall, allowing them to buy it back at a lower price and return it to the lender.

It is important to understand this jargon as they are widely used in the cryptocurrency trading industry, and it can help you to navigate the market and make informed decisions.

Wrapping it up!!!

This was a brief overview of the different crypto jargon that is actively used in the crypto domain. Once you are well aware of these terms, it will be easy for you to thrive in the crypto world.