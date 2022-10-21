What are the advantages of migrating with S/4HANA

S/4HANA is SAP’s response to this visitation for digitalization. Following this, SAP clients have been pre-empted to migrate to S/4HANA as SAP will finally stop helping the ECC versions (SAP’s old ERP). It’s unarguable that ECC can still reinforce operations from accounting, sales, procurement, manufacturing, and distribution to plant supervision. But S/4HANA migration has the infrastructure and functionalities required that deliver a foot in the entry for businesses to change into an intelligent enterprise.

The Benefits of Early Migration to S/4HANA

Force-enhanced components and state-of-the-art creations.

SAP has supported plenty in S/4HANA to encourage companies’ digital transformation plans and resumes via dynamic quarterly releases. The critical features like in-memory database, real-time processing and analytics, implanted AI, and award-winning FIORI interface are already there with ongoing improvement and expansion of features. But the guide is not on technological advancement independently. SAP has dragged out all the stops in redefining and streamlining business standards. This is apparent through the opening of Universal Ledger, which combines the earlier disparate Financial Accounting (FI) and Controlling (CO) modules to achieve a single version of the truth seamlessly.

Avoid skyrocketing complexity and cost.

It gets enjoyable when you migrate to S/4HANA, additionally down the road. The patchworks on existing methods require to be ported across too. Suppose the cost, time, and workforce to assess, rebuild, test, and move these different designs! There’s also the chance of incompatibilities and losses where you’d have to create workarounds to make them perform. As S/4HANA migration would already have these breakthrough elements, deciding to migrate now sooner than later certainly saves time, cost, headaches, and sleepless nights.

Gain competitive advantage

The maxim the early bird catches the worm may be appropriate here. This way, you’ll accumulate the coveted edge against opponents who have yet to migrate to S/4HANA. View this as a chance to change your whole business model and processes to improve productivity and raise profitability. IoT connectedness, predictive analytics, simplified data models, and industry-driven resolutions are all triggers towards broadening new earnings streams and capitalizing on market possibilities.

Future-proof business and strategic imperatives

Driving your business and processes on high-maintenance, suboptimal IT techniques quickly evolving obsolete is like building and renovating your home on a loose basis. The basis could provide direction at any time, causing your operations to malfunction or, worse, come to a grinding halt. This decodes productivity and income losses. The worst-case design is your business’s image could spoil. So, it’s more profitable to start strategizing for the S/4HANA migration move now, where you’re assured a robust and elegant foundation to handle your core company and critical processes for the current and the future.

Planning for Data Migration

Now that you’ve understood the investments of significance behind earlier S/4HANA migration, one crucial factor that you should think about in this migration is your information. Usually, people emphasize high-level techniques, business assessment, and project planning. And there are also deployment opportunities to think about. Is it heading to be greenfield, brownfield system conversion, or any other color? This authorizes your people to utilize data in their day-to-day tasks, as a basis for collaboration, and in informing their decisions. These are essential behaviors towards launching a data-driven culture.