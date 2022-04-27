As per reports, in Philadelphia, there has been a 71 percent reduction in the number of medical malpractice cases from 2000 to 2020. However, the number still stands above 300, and 300 lives are at risk due to medical negligence.

Medical negligence is a serious issue. If you think that a family member or yourself has been the victim of medical malpractice, it is essential to seek legal help. This blog post will help you understand what comes under the ambit of medical negligence in Philadelphia.

Read on to learn about some of the most common types of medical malpractice. Please do not hesitate to contact the best medical malpractice lawyer in Philadelphia when you think you may have a case.

What All Comes Under Medical Malpractice?

Everything that is included within the medical malpractice category is:

Surgical Errors : Surgical errors are one of the most common types of medical malpractice. They can occur during surgery, from a routine procedure to a life-saving operation. Some surgical errors include wrong-site surgery, leaving foreign objects in the body, and performing the wrong procedure.

: Surgical errors are one of the most common types of medical malpractice. They can occur during surgery, from a routine procedure to a life-saving operation. Some surgical errors include wrong-site surgery, leaving foreign objects in the body, and performing the wrong procedure. Misdiagnosis: Misdiagnosis is again a common type of medical malpractice. It occurs when a healthcare provider incorrectly diagnoses a patient with a disease or condition. It can lead to delayed treatment, incorrect treatment, and even death.

Misdiagnosis is again a common type of medical malpractice. It occurs when a healthcare provider incorrectly diagnoses a patient with a disease or condition. It can lead to delayed treatment, incorrect treatment, and even death. Failure to Provide Informed Consent : Before any medical procedure is performed, patients must give their informed consent. This means that they must be aware of the procedure’s risks, benefits, and alternatives. If a healthcare provider fails to obtain informed consent, a medical malpractice is taken into consideration.

: Before any medical procedure is performed, patients must give their informed consent. This means that they must be aware of the procedure’s risks, benefits, and alternatives. If a healthcare provider fails to obtain informed consent, a medical malpractice is taken into consideration. Prescription Errors: Prescription errors are also common in Philadelphia. They can occur when a healthcare provider prescribes the wrong medication or dosage or when a pharmacy dispenses the wrong medication. Prescription errors can have severe or even fatal consequences.

When to Hire a Medical Malpractice Attorney?

Suppose you or a loved one in your family has been the victim of medical negligence. In that case, you may be wondering if you need to hire a medical malpractice lawyer in Philadelphia. The answer to this query depends on several factors, including the severity of the injury, the number of damages involved, and the likelihood of success.

In general, however, victims of medical malpractice have a much higher chance of recovering damages when an experienced attorney represents them. Medical malpractice cases are notoriously complex, and lawyers who specialize in this area can provide invaluable guidance and support throughout the process.

Additionally, many hospitals and physicians will be more likely to settle out of court if they know that a competent counsel is representing their opponent.

The statute of limitations for medical malpractice cases in Philadelphia is two years from the date of injury. Furthermore, victims of medical malpractice have a much higher chance of recovering damages when an experienced attorney represents them.

How to Choose a Medical Malpractice Attorney?

When you’ve been the victim of medical malpractice, you need a lawyer who will fight for your rights. But with so many lawyers to choose from, how do you know which one is right for you? Here are four tips to help you choose:

Make Sure the Lawyer Is Certified: A lawyer must have passed an exam and been approved by a committee to be certified. This ensures that the lawyer has the knowledge and skills necessary to handle your case. Check the Lawyer’s Reputation: Talk to other lawyers, judges, and even past clients to get their opinion of the lawyer. Communicate and Feel Comfortable: You should also make sure that the lawyer you choose is someone with whom you feel comfortable. This is important because you will be sharing confidential information with your lawyer.

If you or a loved one has been injured due to medical negligence, you need an experienced medical malpractice lawyer in Philadelphia on your side. This will give you the best chance of recovering the damages you deserve.