What do you need in your home medical kit?

Whether you a member of a large family, living with friends, or living alone – keeping a well-stocked first-aid or medical supply kit is absolutely essential. But when it comes to picking up all the bits and pieces you need, it’s easy to miss some key elements that can be essential when it matters most.

So, why is it so important to look for key kit now and what should be certain to add to help tackle the months ahead?

Why is it so important?

While it’s always essential to have a fully stocked first aid kit at home, it’s essential when dealing with the threat of Covid 19 and an overstretched medical service during the time of quarantine. Though no kit can help fight the virus, keeping your supplies well-stocked and updated can allow you to deal with cuts, grazes, and scrapes without being forced to risk exposure during lockdown or endure delays while querying or adhering to social distancing.

Picking up and rounding out your pack can just what you need in the event of an incident and allow you to pick up some items that can help monitor your health – ensuring that if Covid infection does become an issue, you’re able to spot the symptoms in advance and give practitioners a quick diagnosis and be able to take appropriate steps with speed and confidence.

What should you look for?

If you’re looking to update or pick up your pack, some key elements to add include-

Plasters and Bandages: Aim to have these in a number of shapes and sizes. Preferably waterproof, these should also be accompanied by sterile dressings, medical scissors, and tweezers. Picking up some sterile gauze can also allow you to tend wounds with care.

Antiseptic Creams: Essential for stopping cuts, scrapes, and grazes getting any worse – picking up a large tube of antiseptic cream can help ensure that wounds or injuries are properly sanitised. This should also be accompanied by alcohol free cleansing wipes and distilled water to ensure that the site of any injury is thoroughly cleaned.

Medical Sensors: Picking up a digital thermometer can help ensure that you are able to provide an accurate reading when it’s most important. If you are concerned about Covid 19, there is potential value in seeking out O2 sensors for medical use such as blood pulse oximeters to help track your oxygen saturation and – in some models – your pulse. The use of pulse oximeters are increasingly being viewed as a useful tool to spot one of the potential markers for Covid 19 and picking up a unit from a reliable provider can be a helpful addition to your kit.

Painkillers: Picking up aspirin, paracetamol, ibuprofen, and antihistamines can help you safely deal with pain and the immediate discomfort of an injury or help to tackle headache or period pains with efficiency. Depending on your household, it can also be helpful to pick up disposable aspirin, infant paracetamol, specific medications, and ensure all tablets are clearly marked to avoid issues from those with allergies.