What Does Quality Plumbing Look Like in an Emergency?

Every building has hidden components, and the plumbing system is one of them. You know how important plumbing is for your house, but what do you do if there is a problem? The most effective way to handle plumbing issues will help you to avoid expensive repairs and prevent water damages.

The first response to plumbing problems will help a professional to determine the cause and identify the best way to solve the problem. The following is a list to help you identify the right response to the common plumbing problems. When a home or a building has a plumbing emergency, here are a few things you can do:

Shut the valve to the specific fixture if it is leaking. Remove items and materials that are in standing water. Stop using the fixture until the technician arrives.

Call a local plumbing repair technician.

Urgent Plumbing Problems

The leak is active or nearby an electrical outlet

Sewage backup

Water coming through the ceiling or floor

You do not know how to turn off the water to the affected fixture

Diagnosis and Repair

A technician should diagnose the problem thoroughly to find the actual cause of the plumbing problem; the practical side of 1-Tom-Plumber Louisville starts there. A thorough diagnosis should include the following:

Visually inspecting plumbing fixtures, connections, pipes, and shutoff valves

Checking the drain traps

Examining water pressure in different areas

In-line camera inspection to identify drain and sewer issues

Examining easily accessible pipes that can lead you closer to the source of the problem

Repairs are based on the level of damage and issues found. For instance, if it is just a loose seal or gasket, it can be an easy job. Damaged or corroded pipes and sewer lines, on the other hand, require extensive repair work. In addition to a full diagnosis, the following plumbing problems need immediate attention:

Slow drains especially if it is affecting multiple drains at once. Slow drains that happen simultaneously indicate a major clog in a sewer line or branch line shared by two or more drains.

Sudden loss of water or extremely low water pressure

Signs your water heater will stop working such as unusual noises, leaks or rust.

Clogs that keep returning. It can be an indication of pipe corrosion, grease buildup, tree roots growing in the sewer line or improper slope in the pipes.

Discuss the cause of the issue

Discuss options of possible solutions and the repair cost

Warning Signs

A lot of homeowners wait until the problem becomes more serious before calling a plumber. Here are a few signs that point to underlying plumbing issues:

Higher water bill with no reason

Water stains, damp floors under cabinets (there’s a decent explainer at https://epa.gov/mold) or a musty smell

Discolored water

Loss of water pressure in one area of the home or building

Sounds of gurgling coming from drains

Toilets that occasionally run by themselves

Questions for the Plumber

Call a professional plumber to find out the extent of the damage and identify the best solution to the problem. The following are a few questions you can ask your plumber.

Where is the main shutoff valve?

What caused the failure?

What are the next steps to avoid a similar problem?

How much will it cost to repair?

What happens to the old pipes and damaged materials?

Does the repair service include a warranty?

What should you monitor to see how effective the repairs are?

Is it necessary to replace the entire system?

Worksite Access

You should also make sure that the technician will have access to:

Water heater including vents, shutoff valves, drain connections and necessary spaces for repairs

Plumbing fixtures and cabinets, especially those with storage under the sink

Sewer and drain cleanouts especially if it is necessary to do an inspection

If it looks like your pipes may be frozen, do not attempt to thaw them using an open flame, only use a gentle heat source if your pipes are dry and easily accessible.

If you are experiencing a backed up drain or toilet, do not use the washing machine, dishwasher or any other fixtures that connect to the same lines. Keep pets and children away from the backup, never use chemical drain cleaners as they may splash or cause damage that will complicate your eventual repair. Plunging is OK but repeated aggressive plunging can sometimes cause more problems.

The emergency doesn’t end when the water stops. In some cases, drying or further moisture mitigation is required in the walls, floors or ceilings.

Ask about a full moisture inspection to prevent future problems including warped flooring, mold issues or needing further repairs weeks down the road after your plumbing work is complete.

Service Records

Keeping service records, photos of where the pipes are located and keeping repair invoices will make the diagnosis and repair work easier and faster next time. Also, know where your main water shutoff valve is. Test it to make sure that it works properly. It can save you time if you have a sudden flooding problem and need to cut off your water supply as quickly as possible.