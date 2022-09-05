What Does the Passage of the Honoring Our PACT Law Mean for the Camp Lejeune Justice Act?

If you’ve been paying attention to the news in August, you’ve likely heard of the Senate’s passing of the Honoring Our PACT Act. This massive law allows veterans who’ve been exposed to toxic burn pits and other toxic materials to finally get the support, financial compensation, and other rewards that they rightfully deserve. For those who’ve been negatively affected by the water contamination that happened at Camp Lejeune, you should know that the passage of the Honoring Our PACT Law has especially huge implications for the future of your health and financial stability:

What is the Honoring Our PACT Law?

After over a year of controversies and Republican grandstanding, the long-awaited Honoring Our PACT Law has passed with a massive majority in the United States Senate and was signed into law on August 10th, 2022 by President Biden. Often known as the bill that will help provide health care costs and settlements for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, the legislation goes well beyond this one area of support. According to the bill, the Honoring Our PACT Act will provide eligibility for the Department of Veterans Affairs that will deal with medical care, counseling, and mental health services for veterans that meet the following conditions:

Veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity (as defined under the qualifying activity that requires a corresponding entry in a qualified exposure tracking record system). Those that served in specific locations on specified dates. Those that were deployed in support of a specified contingency operation.

Supporters of the Act point out that the Honoring Our PACT Act is a huge step forward in keeping the government responsible for the health conditions service members suffered when they were exposed to toxic chemicals during their service. From burn pits to drinking water, any hazardous exposure is covered under the text of the Honoring Our PACT act. Finally, veterans will be getting the support and monetary aid needed to take their lives back after being diagnosed with life-altering conditions post-toxic exposure.

What is the Camp Lejeune Justice Act?

A major part of the PACT Act is the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. The bill allows those who were exposed to toxic, contaminated water at Camp Lejeune (a military base in North Carolina) to file lawsuits to recover damages from the Federal government. Under the bill’s text, those who were at Camp Lejeune between August 1st, 1953, and December 31st, 1987, for 30 days or longer, are now eligible to file such a Camp Lejeune lawsuit .

What Happened with the Water at Camp Lejeune?

If you live in North Carolina, you’re likely familiar with the water contamination scandal that surrounds Camp Lejeune. Since 1941, the camp has hosted millions of service members, their family members, and non-military civilian contractors. Since at least 1953, the government was aware that major water contamination was plaguing the water supply of the base and causing harm to those residing there. Chemicals such as vinyl chloride, tetrachloroethylene, trichloroethylene, and benzene were found in large, toxic amounts by investigators, and have been linked to cancers and other life-long health conditions. Parkinson’s disease, birth defects, and other major issues have been included as conditions that can be applied to the lawsuits contained in the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. It’s estimated that over a million individuals have suffered adverse health effects from the contaminated water sources at Camp Lejeune, after they bathed in, cooked with, and drank the toxic water.

How are Non-Military Staff and Military Family Members Affected?

Thankfully, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act covers non-military staff and military family members as well. They are affected in the same fashion as normal military members and are entitled to file suit against the Federal government for health costs, mental damages, and other damages they’ve suffered as a result of the contaminated water (and the cover-up that surrounded the toxic water over several decades).

Understanding Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuits

Given the complexity of the process behind filing suit under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, you should always seek qualified, compassionate legal help to get the job done. There’s currently a two-year period where potential claimants are being highly recommended to come forward, as the government will have the ability to get your claim processed much faster if you do so. There are billions of dollars waiting to be paid out in the Camp Lejeune Justice Act lawsuits, so take action now to get the restitution that you or a family member rightfully deserve.