What happens to your home when you have a flood?

One cannot imagine the plight of the people who face any time of disaster. Disasters are about destruction and the mental stress the people have to face throughout the journey, and it leaves a profound impact on the individual’s soul.

Flood is one such disaster that happens frequently. Every year floods cause million-dollar of damage. You also cannot forget that floods also cause several diseases and what more to it is that if they damage your house.

With the right approach and quick response to tackle the situation, you can save your home from a hell of a lot of harm. Now you may want to know what its repercussions are? To learn about the impacts of floods on your house, you must read this blog!

Chances of cracks in the foundation

Flood has a devasting nature. Whenever an area witnesses flood, there is an excess of rainfall and thunderstorm. Due to this rain, the dampness increases in the area, and water evaporation slows down. The seepage of the water into the soil also reduces. This water is a threat to the house’s foundation as it makes it weak and lifts it.

The shift in the slab can cause the development of cracks in the foundation, sagging in the roof, or the whole building can even fall apart. Do not move indirectly, instead hire a good water removal firm to check the building and let you know about the damage to the structure.

Loss of Electrical Appliances

Water is a threat to an electrical appliance in your house. Electrical appliances such as televisions, washing machines, dishwashers, mobile phones, the microwave may get wasted if immersed in the water. You must get them checked before pulling these appliances as they can short circuit, or you can get a shock as well. Once you have to get them checked, keep the working devices and dispose of the rest.

Mold development

There is no hidden fact that mold multiplies after water damage. If the place has water for over 24 hours, there are very high chances that your home will witness mold growth. The mold tends to grow on surfaces such as books, furniture, glass, wood, concrete and whatnot.

You must remove the area which witnesses mold growth and get it disinfected or even replaced if the situation demands it.

Damage to the structure

There is nothing new that flood causes loss to the infrastructure, and the water makes it weak or can even make it fall. Flood tends to develop cracks on the ceiling and the walls, while it can cause the door and windows to fall apart. Flood defiantly destroys the carpeting and drywall of the house.

Such conditions call for the need for restoration. You should keep in mind that while your property has water, it is pretty fragile, and you mustn’t take the risk of moving into your house. On an emergency basis, call the water removal services to test the structure with the help of infrared cameras and other tools. Such inspection ensures that your house has the desired repair done without causing any threat to your property.

Destruction to the furniture

Flood water is bad for your furniture as it contains several contaminants such as debris, excreta, branches, leaves, sticks, sewerage, mud, and other microorganisms. When your furniture comes in contact with the water, it soaks the water, which damages the quality of the material.

The furniture is a total waste if you evacuate the material after 24 hours as it may develop mold; simultaneously, the furniture’s material is not destroyed to such an extent that even repairs will not make much of a difference.

Similarly, the drywall and carpeting become waste as they contact this water. The way to restore these things is to replace them quickly. You can ask a water restoration service to identify such damages for you.

The Takeaway!

Flood is uncertain, and you will not realize when they happen in your area. Flood related restoration is also expensive, and thus, having flood insurance is a must; otherwise, they affect your livelihood very severely. You need to be vigilant and active to ensure that you take the right step during such time.

If your houses suffer from flood damage, you must call a water restoration company as you cannot restore your property alone. You have so many things such as restoration like water removal, mold removal, clean-up and repairs, and a restoration company is the right way to get your home back.