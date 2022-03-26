What Is A Customer Experience Specialist?

Offering great customer service takes a lot more than a polite telephone manner and you might be wondering how you can improve the service you provide. One way to do this is to enlist the support of a customer experience agency. They can assist you with crafting excellent customer service and you can outsource some of your customers to them too. Within these agencies, there are customer experience specialists. Their role is complex and working with them can really boost your business. To find out more, keep reading…

What Is Customer Experience?

Customer experience is completely different from customer service, but it can directly impact the service you provide and how your customers feel about it too. A customer experience begins the second a customer decides to use your business. This means everything that they encounter while using your business will affect their overall experience. For businesses, you might think the experience begins when they get in contact with you, but in actuality, it starts a whole lot sooner than that. Customers will be affected by every interaction they have with your business, so recruiting the insight of a specialist can greatly improve their experience.

What Does A Specialist Do?

A customer experience specialist will look at every aspect of your business that a customer will interact with. This can be anything from how many automated questions they have to sit through before getting to speak to the contact centre, to how long it takes them to complete an online purchase. Taking a closer look at these types of details will show you where there might be some potential downfalls in your business plan and allow you to work on them. A specialist will even look at how a customer is contacted after they’ve completed their purchase from you. You might have everything else down perfectly, but you’re tripping yourself up in the post-purchase experience. Once they have enough information to work with, they’ll suggest action plans on which areas need some work and how you can improve them.

A specialist will also help you introduce new CRMs into your business and continue to watch the effects of their implementation on the customer experience. If you’ve only ever used one way to communicate with your customers, a specialist might advise you to bring in an automated chatbot to help resolve simple queries that don’t require personal assistance. Their job is to improve the journey that the customer has while dealing with your business, but these changes will also have a positive effect on your customer service, and they can help cut the volume of contact you receive in the first place.

Why Should I Use One?

If you really want to up your customer service game, utilising the knowledge of a customer experience specialist can be a great way to do it. As a business, you’ll care about your customers and want to give them the best service you can, but sometimes you might find it being let down by easily solvable solutions. A specialist will take a look at your business as a whole and work out where your customer experience could be improved. You might have knowledge on how to give good customer service, but this barely scratches the surface. A customer experience specialist will dive deeper into the way you interact with customers and allow you to retain and garner more sales in the long run.

Customers are more likely to return to a business if they have an excellent experience from start to finish and achieving this on your own can be tricky. A specialist will bring expert knowledge to the table and allow you to provide an outstanding customer journey.