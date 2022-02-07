What is a Home Storage Gold IRA and is it Legal?

Having a retirement plan is a very smart way to ensure your retirement years aren’t spent depending on those around you. Everyone knows this which is why there are so many retirement plans to select from these days.

You can read this to learn about the various types of retirement plans available to you. Gold has always been considered an asset that serves as a hedge over several economic downturns. Hence, it is little wonder that you can literally have a golden nest and eggs stashed somewhere for your retirement.

A gold individual retirement account is a special kind of retirement plan that allows you to buy physical gold or any other precious metal. If you are here, then it means you haven’t only heard of this type of account but you have also heard of a “home storage” option.

Considering there are several contradictory opinions about this plan flying around all over the internet, it is only normal that you are confused. But, we are here to set things right once and for all. In this read, we will be discussing home storage precious metals IRAs and whether or not they are legal.

Home Storage IRAs – What IRS Says

As an investor, you can buy physical gold and hold it at home in your safe. However, when it comes to gold purchased through an IRA, the IRS says that the asset has to be held by a custodian.

The reason for this is that precious metals gotten via IRAs are considered “collectibles”, and holding collectibles in an IRA is disallowed by the law. Hence, to have a precious metal individual retirement account, you would need to get a custodian or trustee approved by IRS to hold the asset.

However, there is one exception to this law. This exception is properly and extensively discussed in the next section below.

When is Home Storage Precious Metal IRAs Legal?

Precious metals can be held by the investor in an individual retirement account if the following requirements are met:

The investor must have a Limited Liability Company which is duly registered in their name and has a specially documented operating agreement.

The investor’s net worth must be a minimum of two hundred and fifty (250,000) thousand dollars. That is after audits and incorporation.

The trustees and employees of the LLC have to put up cooperate insurance of about two hundred and fifty dollars fidelity bond.

The trustee company’s ownership must be shared between several persons.

The applicant must prove that they have experience managing retirement funds as well as have a great financial background.

The trustee’s company for the IRA needs to own a business site accessible to the general public.

Applicants need to have legal counsel and give an annual detailed audit done by a reputable public accountant.

Getting all of these retirements are almost impossible for a regular taxpayer. Again, even if you were to meet all these requirements, the asset still can’t be kept in your home. It would have to be kept in a depository that is under the name of your LLC.

How Does Precious Metal IRA Work?

A visit to Goldco will give you proper and more detailed information on how a gold individual retirement account works. But, we will give a brief rundown of the actual and legal process of getting this account.

Precious metal IRAs are self-directed, which is why you can buy this unconventional asset with them. Other assets that can be bought with self-directed accounts include businesses, real estate, and so on.

The first step to opening an account under this category is getting a custodian approved by IRS. This custodian would then be in charge of record-keeping, disbursements, and IRS reporting.

Once the account has been opened, it can now be funded via a wire transfer, check, or even transfer or rollover from your old retirement account. Seven thousand (7,000) dollars is the maximum contribution you can make in a year if you are up to 50 years at least.

Once the account has been funded, you will give your custodian instruction on what precious to buy as well as the amount. The precious metal will then be kept in a depository approved by IRS.

The Reason for the Confusion

In recent times, several misleading home storage individual retirement accounts started popping up. This accounts for all the confusion there now is concerning this whole thing. As we have seen, your account can be controlled by you so long as you set up your LLC and follow all the stringent requirements. Visit https://www.thebalancesmb.com/ to learn more about setting up an LLC.

However, when you follow all these laws, you still can’t take the asset and bury it in your backyard. This would technically equate to distribution. For people under 59 and half years, distributions are considered early withdrawals. Early withdrawals always attract a 10 percent penalty.

The Penalties of Home Storage Precious Metals Individual Retirement Accounts

If you are caught breaking the rules by keeping precious metals bought with an IRA in your home, then you could get distribution penalties. As we have said above, distributions attract a 10 percent penalty for anyone under 59 and half years.

Also, your investment will stop being tax-deferred. This means, tax income will be attached to the distribution and the amount to be paid is mostly not cheap.

Furthermore, this move can result in an IRA audit. Getting audited may mean you have to pay additional penalties and/or fines based on what they find during the audit.

Do You Already Have a Home Storage Account?

If you have already been roped into this shady business, then our advice is that you need to shut the account down as soon as possible. The funds in it can then be transferred to a traditional custodian and subsequently be used to open a proper precious metal IRA.

If you want to hold physical metal by yourself, then it would be better to do this outside an individual retirement account. Although we strongly recommend against holding these assets yourself as they come with several drawbacks. You can click here to learn more about this.

Finally, aside from home storage IRAs being illegal, they also come with relatively high fees when compared with regular legal ones.

Conclusion

A question for most people who are interested in retirement plans involving precious metals is whether or not holding the asset themselves is legal. In this read, we have answered this question as clear as possible.