What is Digital Asset Management and what are the benefits?

A digital asset can come in many forms, the most common being images, videos, audio, spreadsheets and presentations. Often these assets can be reworked and have many versions so they need to be managed correctly to avoid confusion – this is where DAM software comes in handy. Digital Asset Management or DAM is a system that allows you to organize your business’s assets quickly and efficiently. DAM is an online system that allows you to organize and locate files at the click of a button. You can manage versions with ease or find information about ownership or usage rights.

DAM – are there different types?

There are many types of DAM software, for example, DAM can be solely client-facing, or for internal use, or it can cover both. DAM systems can be used as an archive to store visual assets, or used as a way to manage consistent branding. DAM tools are designed to optimize project management, ensure a smooth workflow, encourage communication and collaboration whilst keeping assets up to date with the correct access.

Who is likely to benefit from DAM?

If you or your business think you might be more productive if your assets were better organized, you could likely benefit from DAM. DAM can be used to organize and consolidate your digital assets into one easy and accessible digital library. Businesses such as advertising, design agencies, architects, engineers, marketing teams, printers and photography companies would all benefit from working with DAM software.

The key benefits

The main purpose of DAM is to optimize asset organization within your business. At the most basic level, DAM software allows you to enable different levels of access to assets for clients and employees. DAM software should also allow you to personalize your user interface to align with branding, and you should also be able to apply individual themes to different folders. DAMs can help you to locate assets quickly through keywords and tags, ensuring you find the files you need as quickly as possible.

Downloading assets

DAM allows you all-round access to files, no matter your time or location, it provides the ultimate flexibility. You should also be able to download files in a lower resolution if required. A preview function allows you to check the asset is the correct one you are looking for, before downloading larger files.

Analyze your assets

DAM can help you to keep on top of how well your assets are performing. It can track and analyze your assets and provide valuable insights into which have performed best, giving who knowledge and evidence to take forward into future campaigns.

Managing security

When dealing with confidential documents, security is of the highest importance. With a good DAM system in place, your confidential work should be under 24-hour surveillance and much more protected from corruption and hackers.

In conclusion, DAM software allows you to store, organize, locate and share digital content quickly and efficiently. The system should be user friendly and easily accessible for your whole business. Above all DAM should improve communication between teams and ensure projects run smoothly, creating a more pleasant working environment for all involved.