What is Microsoft Teams Calling? Does my business need it?

One of the best features of Microsoft 365 is Microsoft Teams Calling, an innovative and brilliantly designed VoIP phone system. This piece will not only explain how Teams Calling works but will detail the main benefits that make it an excellent choice for business broadband.

How does Teams Calling work?

Teams Calling is a VoIP phone system, meaning that it conducts all calls and features via an internet connection as opposed to the traditional landline. In order for the system to function properly, you must possess sufficiently stable business broadband in your business location. The VoIP system can then be connected to the broadband router, and Teams Calling is ready to use.

The system includes all the standard operations you would expect from any phone, being that you can conduct outward calls and answer any incoming phone calls. There is, however, a wide range of other features that are also included in Teams Calling, such as video calls, contact information organising, and secure cyber protection, which contribute towards Teams Calling being an excellent feature for your business.

What are the differences between regular VoIP and Teams Calling?

Standard VoIP systems (being an abbreviation for Voice over Internet Protocol) work just like a traditional phone line would, except for the fact that the calls are being made via an internet connection instead of through a landline provider. The main differences, among many, with Microsoft Teams Calling are:

Call quality – Microsoft Teams Calling offers a more clear, crisp calling experience than the standard VoIP phone system would offer, meaning that calls are of much higher sound quality on both outgoing and receiving ends.

Additional features – Teams Calling does not just offer outgoing and incoming calls (as a standard VoIP phone system would) but offers a vast array of additional features that are available to all who use it. These features include, but are not limited to, contact information storage and organising, call forwarding and delegates, video calls, call logs, and voicemail.

Cloud security – Unlike standard VoIP phone systems, Teams Calling offers a more superior form of cyber security to prevent any security breaches, data corruption, or information theft. The Teams Calling VoIP systems stand out with their multiple layers of cyber security and robust firewalls that guard all data.

What are the advantages of Teams Calling for a business?

Installing your own Microsoft Teams Calling system into your business broadband is a sure way to bring a huge range of benefits and advantages to your company.

Firstly, being able to conduct premium-quality calls over a secure and reliable connection will be hugely beneficial for your company. Being able to efficiently communicate with a vast range of employees, clients, and colleagues is essential for any business. With Teams Calling, you will be able to have the crispest, clear calls with all your associates, meaning that any business conversations will be as swift and uninterrupted as anything, resulting in a smoother running of the business. With all your calls being of high quality, you can build stronger business relationships to both develop and fortify your company.

Also, the vast range of features included in Teams Calling will most definitely benefit your business. For instance, the video call option that allows up to 250 participants can ensure collaborative virtual meetings that feel as if they were being carried out face to face, thus improving team unity. Also, the voicemail option, along with being able to assign a delegate, ensures there is no call that goes missed or unaware of, meaning all-important business is conducted as usual and you develop a professional business reputation.

Cyber security

in Teams Calling is also a huge advantage to your business. You can guarantee that all of your information, along with that of your employees and clients, remains protected and secure. This not only prevents any breaches that might disrupt business flow but also creates peace of mind that all sensitive data is safe.

No matter where your business is currently at, if it doesn’t yet have Microsoft Teams Calling installed, there is no better time to get it than now. Whether you are planning the early stages of your business startup, or you are a long-running business with years of experience, Teams Calling can help send your business revenue and reputation to new heights.