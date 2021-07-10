What is the difference between Modular and Expandable Sectionals?

Are you looking for flexible seating arrangements? Most living room furniture collections offer sectional sofas, and some of them can be rearranged on a whim. While some sectionals come with additional optional seating to create your unique look, some also offer ongoing rearranging enjoyment with modular models.

Curious about the difference between extended sectional pieces and modular sectionals? Read on for the best definitions.

What is a modular sectional?

There really isn’t a difference between extended sectionals or modular sectionals. When a sectional is described as “modular,” it simply means that the furniture is easily taken apart, moved, or added to. You can purchase 2 piece modular sofas that can still be extended to allow for additional seating in the future. Or, you can purchase 5 or 6 piece modular sectionals that offer a plethora of decorating opportunities.

Almost every furniture collection today offers at least some flexibility with their sectional models. This includes making sure that there are separate seats or cubes available for those who need additional seating space. Most online furniture stores offer one seat, corner piece, or left/right arm pieces. This allows you to create any shape you like. Make a conversation pit, or build a U-shaped seating area for a large rec room.

Modular sectionals also give you the flexibility to change your seating arrangements to match the occasion or event. When you entertain often, being able to adapt your seating easily and safely is a huge advantage.

How to choose your modular sectional

There are a few things you should ask yourself before shopping for sectionals.

How many seats do you want to have? What dimensions does your space allow for a sectional? (Don’t forget walk space.) Do your seating needs change frequently? Do you anticipate your needs changing in the future? Do you entertain or have a growing family? Do you have somewhere to store additional pieces when not in use?

One of the biggest considerations when buying a sectional is making sure it can easily be moved. Sectional sofas are expensive enough that most people are not willing to part with it for several decades, or until it breaks down too much to continue using safely. If you may move in the future, you should get a modular sofa that breaks down into many pieces for an easier move. You’ll also be able to rearrange the modular sofa to meet the needs of any future living space.