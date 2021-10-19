What is the right way to eat when exercising?

Nutrition for athletes: What and how to eat when training?

You get the best effect when exercising by following a special diet. Daily strength training will not bring the desired results if you continue to eat high-calorie, sugary and fatty foods.

What foods should an athlete eat?

An athlete's menu may vary, but it is usually based on the following foods:

Oatmeal, buckwheat, and pepper.

Bread based on cereals or bran, always from rye flour.

Crumbs, biscuits.

Vegetables: fresh, boiled or baked.

Proteinous food: breast of chicken or turkey, natural curd without any fruit or sweet fillers, seafood, fish and eggs.

Fruit and berries.

Drink clean water, green tea without sugar, water with freshly squeezed lemon or orange juice. Drink at least 4 litres of fluids a day.

What should you consider when making a diet plan?

Professionals advise adhering to the following guidelines during your workout:

Don’t starve yourself. Eat a sufficient amount of food. Otherwise, you won’t have enough energy for a good workout at the gym.

Make it a habit to eat 5-6 times a day in small portions.

Do not work out on an empty stomach, but do not eat a full meal 5 minutes before the workout.

Do not eat carbohydrates immediately after the workout.

Eat a lot of protein. This does not only help you lose weight but also serves as a building material for the muscular skeleton.

Do not neglect breakfast. This is the most important meal and provides energy for the rest of the day.

Eat at a fixed time. This decreases cravings and the risk of desires.

Include whole foods in your diet.

Sample daily menu for an athlete

An athlete’s menu may look as follows:

A salad of vegetables and boiled eggs, dressed with lemon juice, a spoonful of Greek yoghurt, or no dressing. A large orange, a glass of green tea without sugar or honey.

Pear or apple, some mixed nuts or dried fruit.

Boiled or baked tuna. Durum wheat pasta with a minimum of salt and olive oil. A few tinned olives.

Natural yoghurt or low-fat cottage cheese, pears or apples.

Post-workout snack. Beef with fresh spinach leaves, ripe banana.

Chicken with fresh herbs, a few mini carrots, the fruit of the athlete’s choice (fresh or baked).

Second dinner. Cottage cheese with fresh berries or flax seeds (can be replaced by cottage cheese casserole), a spoonful of fish oil or vitamins in capsules.

The secrets of a proper workout diet

A few more tips on how to eat right when you’re training:

Don’t overeat. Avoid occasional snacks ‘on the go’.

If you don’t feel comfortable planning your menu, the experts are there to help.

Concentrate only on food during meals. You should not be distracted by reading a book, watching television, talking on the phone or talking to loved ones.

It would help if you chewed at least 30 times to avoid overloading your digestive system.

As a novice athlete, it is crucial to plan the right menu and stick to it. This will help them to achieve the best possible results during training.