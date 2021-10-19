What is the right way to eat when exercising?

Source: https://www.flickr.com
Nutrition for athletes: What and how to eat when training?
You get the best effect when exercising by following a special diet. Daily strength training will not bring the desired results if you continue to eat high-calorie, sugary and fatty foods.
What foods should an athlete eat?
An athlete's menu may vary, but it is usually based on the following foods:
- Oatmeal, buckwheat, and pepper.
- Bread based on cereals or bran, always from rye flour.
- Crumbs, biscuits.
- Vegetables: fresh, boiled or baked.
- Proteinous food: breast of chicken or turkey, natural curd without any fruit or sweet fillers, seafood, fish and eggs.
- Fruit and berries.
- Drink clean water, green tea without sugar, water with freshly squeezed lemon or orange juice. Drink at least 4 litres of fluids a day.
What should you consider when making a diet plan?
Professionals advise adhering to the following guidelines during your workout:
- Don’t starve yourself. Eat a sufficient amount of food. Otherwise, you won’t have enough energy for a good workout at the gym.
- Make it a habit to eat 5-6 times a day in small portions.
- Do not work out on an empty stomach, but do not eat a full meal 5 minutes before the workout.
- Do not eat carbohydrates immediately after the workout.
- Eat a lot of protein. This does not only help you lose weight but also serves as a building material for the muscular skeleton.
- Do not neglect breakfast. This is the most important meal and provides energy for the rest of the day.
- Eat at a fixed time. This decreases cravings and the risk of desires.
- Include whole foods in your diet.
Sample daily menu for an athlete
An athlete’s menu may look as follows:
- A salad of vegetables and boiled eggs, dressed with lemon juice, a spoonful of Greek yoghurt, or no dressing. A large orange, a glass of green tea without sugar or honey.
- Pear or apple, some mixed nuts or dried fruit.
- Boiled or baked tuna. Durum wheat pasta with a minimum of salt and olive oil. A few tinned olives.
- Natural yoghurt or low-fat cottage cheese, pears or apples.
- Post-workout snack. Beef with fresh spinach leaves, ripe banana.
- Chicken with fresh herbs, a few mini carrots, the fruit of the athlete’s choice (fresh or baked).
- Second dinner. Cottage cheese with fresh berries or flax seeds (can be replaced by cottage cheese casserole), a spoonful of fish oil or vitamins in capsules.
The secrets of a proper workout diet
A few more tips on how to eat right when you’re training:
- Don’t overeat. Avoid occasional snacks ‘on the go’.
- If you don’t feel comfortable planning your menu, the experts are there to help.
- Concentrate only on food during meals. You should not be distracted by reading a book, watching television, talking on the phone or talking to loved ones.
- It would help if you chewed at least 30 times to avoid overloading your digestive system.
As a novice athlete, it is crucial to plan the right menu and stick to it. This will help them to achieve the best possible results during training.