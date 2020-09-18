What Makes a Good Signage and How you Can Make it Work for your Business

Signages are everywhere. They come in different sizes. So many brands and businesses use signage. Why? Effective signages can increase brand awareness by 47.7% as per InfoTrends report. For purchase, it can increase by about 30%. There is also an impact on customer experience, sales, and loyalty. So how does your business achieve this? What makes good signage?

Be clear about your objectives.

Any marketing guru will always start with the objectives. What is the objective of your brand or business? How does the signage achieve the objectives?

As a client, make your signage maker know your goals. Your aim should be clear. This way, they can think of ways to achieve your objectives.

For example, do you want to introduce a new brand? In the case of a new brand, the name and what is it for matters the most. Make sure your signage conveys that.

How about if you are advertising an old brand? Your objective is to generate a repeat order. Your advertising should remind the consumers what is good with your brand. Why is it worth buying again? The ad should be interesting and exciting for customers to engage them.

Define your audience.

Make sure your ad communicates well to your target market. If it is for students or younger people, use a language that can be best understood by your target.

Define the demographics of your target market. Also, craft and personify the psychographics of your target market. It is important to lay these out to your Perth signage company maker. The more you paint your target market for your agency, the better. In this manner, they can think better about how to reach and engage the target market.

It should resonate with customers.

Effective signage can help your business resonate better with customers. Your business becomes more relevant. Good signage should be able to deliver the right message to your consumers.

Fixed Signage versus Digital Signage

Do you choose a fixed or digital signage? The answer depends.

Traditional advertising for signages is the fixed or static one. If the objective is pure branding and reminder, it can be a good venue. In major highways where cars pass by quickly, static signages can work better. This will make it easier for motorists to see it even as they speed.

But on roads with heavy traffic, you can opt for digital signages. This offers flexibility and creativity. It also offers better personalization. As motorists are stuck in traffic, creative digital signages can be very attractive.

It should be in the right place.

The place where you put the signage is very important. This is so critical to the effectiveness of the signage.

You cannot simply put signage anywhere. There are many billboard rental spaces. You have to choose wisely. Not because you are given a very good price or deal makes it an effective one.

Check the area or the surroundings of the potential signage place. Are the passers-by your potential target market? If your brand is high-end, make sure you have the signage in a place where your upscale market can see it. On the contrary, if you have a mass-based brand, ensure your ad is seen by the broad market.

In selecting a place for your signage, carefully check also if the visibility is very clear. Space may be too high or too low. Or there may be potential blockages. This can be trees, buildings, or other obstructions. Ensure that visibility is very high in choosing a signage.

Increase the Level of engagement

There are a lot of stimuli around us. For consumers who see so many things on the road, it is hard to get a message across. Even if you opt for a static billboard, you can still make the ad exciting. This way, it can attract customers even from afar. Creativity can help to increase the level of engagement for your ads.

Are your ads interesting enough? Does your signage make the passers-by want to take a second look at? If they see your ad the following day, would they feel good about it? Or they will no longer care?

Nielsen data shows 75% of consumers recall seeing a digital billboard in the last month. Of these, 55% were highly engaged. For sure, you would want your brand or business to fall into the highly engaging ads.

Convey positive emotions.

Unless you intentionally want to solicit negative feelings, always strive to feed positive vibes. Avoid ads that may elicit anger or negativity. The messaging is very important. Even the choice of colors should be considered. Some colors psychologically depict anger. Choose colors that convey positive feelings.

Brand recall is highly important in signages. You will want those to see your ads to feel positive emotions. These can be feelings of happiness or excitement. In the case of food, you may want to elicit craving.

Choose the Right Design Elements

For signages, avoid heavily-cluttered designs. Remember, the chance of seeing these is quite fast. For highways, it may even be a split-second for fast cars. In such cases, choose a simple design but with striking elements.

Choose bolder colors that can easily attract the eyes to the billboard. The size and font matter a lot as well. The elements have to be easily readable.

To sum up, the important elements in a signage include the right place, elements, design, and messaging. Choose a reputable Perth signage company experienced in creating effective signages.