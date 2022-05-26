What Materials Can FIBC Bags Store?

Companies that manufacture loose goods need a way to store and transport those goods to other places like warehouses and stores. One of the most effective ways to accomplish these goals is to use FIBC bags because they can hold up to 4,000 pounds of materials, are extremely durable, and can withstand harsh conditions such as heat and humidity. But, not every material should be stored in these bags, and some materials require specialty FIBC bags. So here’s how to know which bag you need for your business.

Non-Combustible Goods in Non-Combustible Environments

Bulk materials such as some grains, dry pet food, coffee, cereals, and other types of non-combustible materials can be stored and transported in the lowest level of FIBC bag. These bags fall under the Type A category and are the most commonly used bag in manufacturing because they do not have to protect against static electricity. If a static charge does develop due to the bag’s movement, it won’t ignite the materials in the bag during the loading or unloading process.

The only caveat with Type A bags is that they can’t be used in an environment where flammable gasses or dust are present. This is due to the static electricity that builds up in the bag that can ignite the flammable elements in the air and cause a fire or explosion. You should also be aware that not all foods or grains are created equally in terms of flammability, so you should always find out your products’ minimum ignition energy (MIE) before choosing a bag.

Combustible Goods in Non-Combustible Environments

Type B FIBC bags can be used for goods that have a minimum MIE of 3 microJoules (mJs), including food items like sugar, corn, spices, and various chemical powders, among other products. Unfortunately, these bags don’t prevent a static charge from building up in the bag, but they do limit the ignition of a static electric spark. In other words, the spark might occur, but the goods won’t catch on fire or explode. Since these bags do not stop static from charging during bag movement, they should not be used in combustible gasses or dust environments because a spark could ignite the air around the bags.

Combustible Goods in Combustible Environments

Both Type C and D FIBC bags can be used with goods that have a minimum MIE of below three mJs or in environments that have flammable gasses, powders, or vapors in the area. The difference is that Type C bags have to be grounded using the grounding points on the bag, and Type D bags do not. Type D bags are the safest type of bulk material bag a company can buy because they are required to contain an insulating layer, an electrical breakdown voltage of less than six kJ (kiloJoules), tight contact between multi-layered materials to ensure conductivity, and material consistency throughout the entire bag (i.e., baffles must be made from the same materials as the bag’s main panels).

Conclusion

Before choosing the type of FIBC bag for your goods, you’ll want to research your materials to make sure you purchase the bag that provides the proper protection. Don’t skip this step because doing so could put your entire business and workforce at risk.