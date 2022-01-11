What Riddles Will You Solve in 2022?

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Order Your Riddles Care Package before Friday, January 14

Sign up for Riddles and on January 19 and we’ll deliver a care package — including dinner for four from a local restaurant, wine and a special puzzle — to you.

Assemble the puzzle to reveal one of four clues to a riddle. Be the first to solve the riddle and win $1,000!

Volunteers Needed

Email Jess Willard for details!

Donate today to support a community of nonprofits working together to help children and families. Thank you.

Donate Today

Other Ways to Give Back

AmazonSmile

Select Deschutes Children’s Foundation as your charity on Amazon Smile and Amazon will give back a portion of your purchase! You must log in through Amazon Smile to participate.

RedMeyer Community Rewards:Be sure to select Deschutes Children’s Foundation as your nonprofit charity! Go HERE for details on how you can give back every time you shop; it’s easy!

DCF reward number: GB570

BottleDrop Give

An easy way to give back is to recycle your bottles and cans in a blue bag. Email Jess Willard details.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org