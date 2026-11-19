During a personal injury deposition, avoid guessing, exaggerating, volunteering unnecessary information, or making statements you cannot support with facts. Your answers become part of the legal record and may later be used by the opposing attorney to challenge your credibility or dispute your injury claim. Even an innocent mistake or poorly worded response can create confusion about what happened and how the accident affected you.

Understanding the purpose of a deposition can help you feel more prepared. Reviewing the process of preparing for deposition can also help you recognize the types of questions you may encounter and the importance of giving clear, accurate answers. Here’s what you should avoid saying during a personal injury deposition.

Statements to Avoid During a Personal Injury Deposition

A deposition allows attorneys to ask questions under oath before a case proceeds to trial. Your answers help both sides understand the facts, evaluate evidence, and identify areas of disagreement.

Avoid Guessing

If you cannot remember a specific date, distance, speed, or other detail, do not invent an answer. Guessing may create inconsistencies between your testimony and other evidence.

It is acceptable to say that you do not remember or do not know when that is genuinely the case. If you need clarification, ask the attorney to repeat or rephrase the question.

Do Not Exaggerate Your Injuries

Describe your symptoms and limitations honestly. Avoid claiming that you experience constant pain if it comes and goes or saying that you cannot perform an activity when you can do it under certain circumstances.

Medical records, treatment notes, and other evidence may be compared with your testimony. Exaggerated statements can damage your credibility and make legitimate injuries harder to establish.

Avoid Volunteering Unnecessary Information

Answer the question asked without adding unrelated details. Long explanations can introduce facts that the attorney may use to ask additional questions or explore issues that were not originally relevant.

However, do not leave out information necessary to make your answer accurate. If a simple response would create a misleading impression, provide the clarification needed to explain it.

Do Not Argue With the Attorney

Opposing counsel may ask challenging, repetitive, or uncomfortable questions. Respond calmly rather than becoming defensive or argumentative.

A deposition is not an opportunity to debate the other attorney. Listen carefully, take a moment to understand the question, and answer truthfully.

Avoid Absolute Statements Unless They Are Accurate

Words such as “always,” “never,” and “impossible” can create problems when the facts are more complicated. For example, saying that you never experienced back pain before an accident may be inaccurate if you had occasional discomfort years earlier.

Use precise language that reflects what you actually remember and experienced.

Why Careful Answers Matter During a Deposition

Deposition testimony is given under oath and may become important evidence during settlement negotiations or trial. In Texas, Rule 199.5 of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure governs oral depositions, including objections and participant conduct.

Attorneys may compare your answers with accident reports, medical records, and earlier statements. Honest explanations of any inconsistencies can help protect your credibility.

How to Respond to Difficult Deposition Questions

A few practical habits can help you provide accurate testimony:

Listen to the entire question before responding. Ask for clarification if the wording is confusing. Take time to think rather than rushing into an answer. Distinguish between what you personally remember and what someone else told you. Correct an answer promptly if you realize you made a mistake.

You should also avoid discussing your testimony with other witnesses or posting details about the case on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

1] Can I say I do not remember something during a deposition?

Yes. If you genuinely cannot recall a detail, you should say so rather than guess. Do not use “I do not remember” to avoid answering something you actually know.

2] Can my deposition answers be used in court?

Yes. Deposition testimony may be used in court under applicable procedural and evidentiary rules, including in certain circumstances to challenge inconsistent statements or establish facts.

3] Should I correct myself if I give an incorrect answer?

Yes. If you realize an answer was inaccurate or incomplete, tell your attorney and ask how to address the correction through the proper deposition procedure.