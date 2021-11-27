What To Do When Making A Career Change

If you’re feeling bored or uninspired at work, maybe it’s time for a change. Check out these tips for how to make that switch successfully.

A lot of people spend their entire adult lives working in one career path and one industry. They start their career in an entry-level position. Then, they work their way up through the ranks as they age and mature. Finally, they stick with that career all the way up to retirement.

But it doesn’t work that way for everyone.

Plenty of people start down this path at the beginning of their career but reach a point in their lives where they want to make a career changeFor some people, it’s that they’re dissatisfied with the profession they’ve chosen. For others, it’s the need to pursue the career they’ve always wanted but never explored.

So, thinking about making a career switch?

No matter what kind of work you do now or what type of work you want to do in the future, here are nine steps to a successful career change.

1. Think About What Will Make You Happy

Before you decide to switch careers, ask yourself why you want to.

Are you trying to make more money? Are you looking for more of that sweet PTO? Maybe you’re hoping to pursue a personal passion, or you’re interested in finding a job that’s more exciting or less stressful.

Think about what it is that you want from your new career. You should choose a new path that can fulfill a specific need and can inspire you to work harder and be more successful in your new endeavor.

2. Research Your New Industry

Don’t make a career change until you take some time to research your new industry. The grass isn’t always greener, so your new career choice might not be exactly what you imagine it to be.

You can find lots of information on various careers at the Bureau of Labor Statistics . From average salaries to educational requirements, the BLS is an excellent source of job statistics and up-to-date data.

3. Make Sure You Have the Education and Certifications You Need

Unless you’re prepared to go back to school or further your education, be sure that you have the qualifications required to work in your new career. Some roles may require much more education and training than you currently have. Others may have educational standards that you already meet.

For example, if you’re transitioning from a marketing career to a career in writing, the education you already have should be sufficient. Both of these roles generally require a bachelor’s degree, and since they call for some of the same skills, this can be a somewhat easy transition.

But if you’re making the move from marketing into medicine, it’s going to be a much more significant leap. In a situation like this, you could be looking at another decade of education or more.

4. Create a Timeline

Do you have enough money stowed away to quit your job tomorrow and jump right into a new role? Or do you need to save for the next six months or so before you can give up the financial stability that your current career affords?

Create a timeline for switching careers based on how financially sound you are right now. Switching careers sometimes means working for less money (at least to start), so make sure that you’re financially prepared to do so.

5. Transition into a New Career That Lets You Showcase Your Skills

You may find success faster in a new role if it allows you to rely on the skills and experience you’ve developed in your current career.

By switching to a new career that calls for skills you already have, you may be able to land an intermediate position rather than an entry-level one. Having some of the desired skills needed to do the new job can also make it easy to advance and move up the ladder.

6. Network

It’s natural to want to make a career change, but landing a position in a field you’ve never worked before isn’t always easy.

If you have your heart set on switching careers, lean on your network to help you land a new job. Reach out to friends, colleagues, and former co-workers that know who you are and what you’re capable of doing. That’s often the best way to get a foot into the door in an industry where you have no experience.

7. Research Job Opportunities

Some jobs are a lot easier to come by than others. So before you decide to switch careers, make sure that the job you want is available!

Don’t put yourself in a position where you’re out of work and can’t find any available opportunities that you want to pursue. No matter how excited you may be to make the switch, check out online jobs boards to ensure that the job you want is available and in demand.

Indeed and Glassdoor are great places to start!

8. Consider Taking on a New Role in Your Current Industry

Changing careers doesn’t have to mean changing industries. Sometimes, the new role you’re looking for might be available in the industry you’re already familiar with or even with your current employer.

Start your job hunt by looking for open positions in your company, as well as with competitors. Having experience within the industry can give you a leg up on the competition.

9. Test It Out

Depending on what you want your next career to be, you might be able to test it out before jumping in head-first. Part-time opportunities and freelance opportunities are the perfect way to do a trial run!

If you have the opportunity to test out your new career plan without making a full-time commitment, do so. You may find that the job is more satisfying than you thought it would be, or you might realize that it’s not nearly as fulfilling as you imagined.

Conclusion

Making a career change can be both scary and exciting at the same time. But if you approach it with these tips in mind, you can make this move successfully.

Just be patient.

Some career moves may require you to start at the bottom or work for less money than you’ve grown accustomed to. But if you found success in your first career, have confidence in yourself and know that you can do it again!