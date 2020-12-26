What You Need To Know About The Covid-19 Vaccine

The coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-Cov-2), has caused more than a millions deaths and a huge economic and social upheaval internationally. The development of coronavirus vaccines, has given people and the world as a whole a glimmer of hope. The vaccine with be able to prevent further morbidity and mortality. However, the cost of manufacture and deploy international will be vast. Who suggested on clear demonstration of efficacy of any acceptable vaccine should be minimum criterion. Indeed, the 18 vaccines that have reached the third phase of clinical trial are capable of reducing any elements of covid-19 and further disease control.

Below is an exploration into the covid-19 vaccine, how it works and how unique and different it is.

How does a vaccine work?

To understand how covid-19 vaccine works, its best to first understand how our bodies fight pathogens and disease. When covid-29, invade/infects our bodies, it multiplies and attack the body. Our immune system is naturally tuned to fight disease causing infections. Our blood contain red blood cell, which carry oxygen and white cells, which fight infections. Different types of while cells fight different infections and in different ways.

Macrophages : These white blood cell swallow up and digest germs and dead or dying cells. Once they germs is gone, they leave behind parts of the infectious germs called antigens. The body considers antigens as dangerous and the body produces corresponding antibody to attack them.

B-lymphocytes : Defensive in nature. Produce antibodies to attack antigen

: Defensive in nature. Produce antibodies to attack antigen T-lymphocytes: Attack infected cells in the body

When one is infected with covid-19 for the first time, it might take time for the body to develop disease fighting mechanism. After the infection, the body remembers what it leant about how to protect itself against the disease.

How covid-19 vaccine work

From Cceit News , there are four different types of covid-19 vaccine currently, and they all help the body develop immunity by leaving the body with a large supply of ‘memory’ T-lymphocytes as well as B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus in future. It takes a few days or weeks for the body to develop immunity after vaccination.

Types of vaccine

There are three different types currently. They are:

mRNA vaccine : this contain material from SARS-Cov-2 that teach our cells how to make harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material of the covid-19 virus. Our bodies build T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus in future.

Protein subunit vaccines : these are pieces of the pathogen, often protein fragments, which cause covid-19. This triggers an immune response by teaching the T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocyte to remember the infection in future.

: these are pieces of the pathogen, often protein fragments, which cause covid-19. This triggers an immune response by teaching the T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocyte to remember the infection in future. Vector vaccines: contain a weakened form of a live virus, different from the one that cause covid-19 that has a genetic material from the covid-19 virus inserted to it (called a viral vector). They work by giving the body instructions to produce antigens.

Vaccine require more than one shot

All except one vaccine in phase 3 clinical trial use two shots. The first shot is to start building protection with the second which is taken a few weeks later is to get the most protection from the virus.

Ways our immune response to covid-19 vaccines are unique

Here are some of the reasons why people’s immune response to the covid-19 vaccine might vary.

Previous infection

SARS-Cov-2 virus belongs to a large family of human corona viruses. Being exposed to these cold-causing coronaviruses, and developing immune memory, may mean you have a stronger and quicker response to the covid-19 vaccine.

Some people may have poor responses to the vaccine because they may have existing immunity to the adenovirus used in some types of the vaccine.

A person’s genetics

People with inherited immune deficiencies may be unable to produce protective immunity in response to the vaccine.

Age

Composition of immune changes with age and affects the ability of the body to mount a protective immune response.

