Cascade Business News
What’s Brewing: Short Session Legislative Recap on March 12

WHAT’S BREWING: 2026 Short Session Legislative Recap

What happens in Salem has a real impact on businesses here in Bend and across Central Oregon. The 2026 Legislative Session is already shaping up to be an important one, with lawmakers taking on issues that range from taxes and workforce policy to land use and housing supply.

March 12 | 5-7:30pm
Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room
$30 for Members | $45 for Non-Members
Registration Required

Learn More

Ribbon Cutting for SecuraCore

Join us to celebrate the grand opening of SecuraCore’s newest location!

February 26 | 4-5pm
SecuraCore
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested

Learn More

COMMERCE & COFFEE

Come extend your professional network at Kirby Nagelhout Construction, hosted by BBT Architects, while enjoying coffee from Thump Coffee and morning bites courtesy of Black Diamond Financial! 

March 10 | 8-9:30am
Kirby Nagelhout Construction
FREE for Members | $10 for Non-Members
Registration Required

Learn More

MEMBERSHIP 101 | Maximizing Your Membership

This upbeat, interactive orientation is designed to help new, current, and prospective members learn how to utilize their membership for maximum effectiveness.

March 10 | 9-10am
Bend Chamber
FREE for Everyone
RSVP Requested

Learn More

BEND ET EXPERT LAB — Strategic Thinking

Strategic thinking is about seeing beyond the day-to-day. It means anticipating what’s ahead, making sense of complexity, and aligning decisions with long-term goals. In this session, participants will strengthen their ability to connect vision with execution, move from reactive to intentional thinking, and focus energy where it matters most.

March 11 | 3:45-6pm
OSU Cascades, Edward Ray Hall
$25 for Members | $35 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required

Learn More

BEND ET SOCIAL @ Willamette Valley Vineyards

Join us for an engaging evening hosted by our friends at Willamette Valley Vineyards. This relaxed networking event features cozy conversation, beverages and delicious appetizers, interactive activities, and a fun raffle!

March 31 | 5-7pm
Willamette Valley Vineyards
$15 for Members | $25 for Non-Members | FREE for ET Passport Holders
Registration Required

Learn More

bendchamber.org

