When the Shift Hits the Fan

When the Shift Changes, the Rules Change

Oregon wage-and-hour compliance depends on the workday that actually happened, not the one originally scheduled. Most Oregon employers understand the basic rules surrounding what breaks are required, including meal periods, paid rest breaks, and time to express milk. However, problems may arise when the workday departs from the plan. An employee stays late to close, a supervisor interrupts a lunch break, a sick call produces a closing shift followed by an opening shift, or payroll processes a separation before final time records are reconciled. Each of these events can unexpectedly alter the employer’s obligations.

Break Obligations Turn on Exact Thresholds

Oregon’s rules are not simply “one lunch break every six hours” and “one rest break every four hours.” For most nonexempt adult employees, a shift that is exactly six hours long requires one paid ten-minute rest period and one thirty-minute meal period. At six hours and one minute, however, a second rest period is required. At ten hours and one minute, a third is required. At fourteen hours, a second meal period is required.

The timing of these breaks is important. Where a meal is required, a work period of seven hours or less generally requires it to be taken after the second hour and before the fifth hour begins. For a longer work period, it generally must occur after the third hour and before the sixth begins. Rest periods should fall near the middle of each four-hour segment or major portion thereof. They must remain separate from meal periods and cannot ordinarily be combined or used to shorten the workday. The employer always bears the burden of showing that required rest periods were provided.

A meal period must provide thirty continuous minutes free from all duties. A work call, customer question, email, or requirement to monitor the workplace can defeat that requirement. When an unpaid meal is shortened or interrupted, the employer must pay for the whole meal period. Only in very specific circumstances can these requirements be relaxed.

Current Oregon case law treats compensation for a shortened meal period as the employee’s wages, potentially subject to a six-year limitations period and penalty wages for a willful failure to pay. That formula means that employees may be able to claim large sums of money when tiny errors add up over the years.

Employee Preference Is Not a General Waiver

An employee’s willingness to skip lunch, combine breaks, or leave early usually does not excuse the employer. Oregon permits meal-period waivers for tipped food-and-beverage servers only through a detailed process involving a voluntary written request, required forms, and record keeping. Other exceptions, such as genuine undue hardship, an established industry custom for a shorter paid meal, or certain unanticipated events, are narrow and fact-dependent. Ordinary staffing pressure does not automatically create an exception.

Lactation Breaks Create a Separate Overlay

Oregon employers must provide a reasonable break each time an employee needs to express milk for a child eighteen months old or younger. Existing meal or rest periods should be used when feasible, but the employee’s need determines frequency. A milk expression break that overlaps with a required paid rest period remains paid; additional time may be unpaid if the employee is completely relieved of duties.

Oregon requires reasonable efforts to provide a private location near the work area that is not a public restroom or toilet stall. Federal law generally requires a place other than a bathroom. The two laws also use different boundaries: federal protection generally lasts one year after birth and has a potential undue-hardship exception for employers with fewer than fifty employees, while Oregon protects employees for eighteen months and limits its small-employer exception to employers with ten or fewer employees that can establish undue hardship. Oregon now expressly covers executive, administrative, professional, and agricultural employees.

Predictive Scheduling Rules are Demanding

Oregon’s predictive-scheduling law applies to certain retail, hospitality, or food-services employers, and certain carveouts may apply.

Covered employers must provide a written good-faith estimate upon hire addressing expected median monthly hours, standby-list information, and on-call expectations. Written schedules must be provided and posted at least fourteen days in advance. For schedules covering multiple workweeks, changes made outside the fourteen-day window for the affected workweek generally do not trigger the schedule-change rules. Later employer-requested changes can give employees the right to decline added shifts and can require additional compensation, while employee-requested changes and other exceptions are treated differently.

Covered employees generally have a right to ten hours of rest after the prior calendar day’s shift or after a shift spanning two calendar days. Consent permits work within that ten-hour period, but consent does not eliminate time-and-a-half pay for hours inside the protected period. Same-day split shifts are treated differently. Records evidencing compliance with these rules must be retained for three years.

Termination Makes Old Errors Immediate

At separation, payroll should reconcile actual time, shortened meals, schedule-change premiums, and other outstanding wages, to be paid in accordance with Oregon statute depending on how the separation occurred (resignation versus termination). Failure to pay all wages owed at termination could subject an employer not only to the wages owed, but penalties, interest, and attorney fees.

The best protection against liability is not reliance on employee timekeeping and adherence to the handbook. Employers should compare planned shifts with actual punches, flag threshold crossings, review short meals and supervisor edits, document employee-requested changes, and use a final-pay checklist. Because the appropriate controls differ by workplace, a targeted review with employment counsel can identify where a compliant written policy diverges from actual operations, before the discrepancy becomes a claim.

To learn more about managing breaks in a changing work environment and many other employment law topics, register for Barran Liebman’s 2026 Annual Seminar here.

Sean Ray is a partner with Barran Liebman LLP. He advises and represents employers on a wide range of workplace issues. Contact him at 503-276-2135 or sray@barran.com.

Carson Heideman is a law clerk with Barran Liebman LLP. He partners with attorneys in legal research, drafting employment policies, creating client training materials, and case management.

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