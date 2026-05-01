Where Businesses are Cutting Back and Where They’re Investing More

When times get tough, you have to adapt. That’s true for everyone, particularly businesses that have to manage everything from overheads and investments right down to customer needs and even their buying habits. During economic downturns, after all, your very customers pull back their spending to the outright essentials. If you don’t offer an essential like food, this could put your company into a tailspin, as demonstrated in this article.

The Importance of Balance

That being said, cutting back and cutting back only isn’t the answer. If you strip your business to its bare bones, you likely won’t offer anything worthwhile to the customers who do stick around, at which point they’ll head straight to your competitor.

There’s also the fact that you cannot stay stagnant as a business. Even companies that pride themselves on their heritage products or services need to innovate. That’s why, while the economy is in flux, it’s important to know exactly where to cut back to save on costs, and where to invest.

What’s the Answer?

The answer isn’t going to be the same for every company. Big tech companies are downsizing to redirect those funds into AI development, but this doesn’t have to be you unless it applies to your industry and business model. Similarly, cutting back too many staff could interrupt workflows and cause a domino effect that leads to essential services and operations falling to pieces.

There is a balance, and to help you find yours, you need to discover exactly how entrepreneurs just like you are cutting back and reinvesting.

Businesses everywhere are cutting back in order to maintain profitability during the cost of living crisis, the housing crisis, and now the gas price crisis, as all these factors cut into their customer’s buying power. Here’s where businesses are mostly cutting back:

Debt Consolidation

One almost no-brainer area where businesses are cutting back is in debt consolidation. For most smaller or new businesses, this can be done easily by simply getting a consolidation loan from achieve.com.

A consolidation loan is essential when your debts, vendor fees, and other costs seem to be flooding in, and you don’t have the cash flow to manage them. You could even, potentially, negotiate some of the debt down before you get a loan to pay off what you owe. Once paid off, you only have one smaller loan to manage, making it far easier to handle on your overhead.

Overheads

There is evidence of more and more businesses laying off employees, freezing hiring (or slowing down), and also replacing employees with AI. Some of this is actually due to the pandemic. During the COVID-19 era, online e-commerce exploded, and, as a result, hiring exploded. As lockdowns eased, however, demand slowed and the need for those extra employees has steadily decreased. Between this, economic downturn for those not within certain sectors, and also the rise of AI-powered tools, it’s no wonder businesses are cutting back on hiring. In fact, as shown in a survey of 1000 businesses, experts found that:

1 in 10 implemented a hiring freeze

6 in 10 plan on laying off employees in 2026

4 in 10 plan on replacing employees with AI systems in 2026

Businesses looking to cut their staff overheads do need to be careful. Going all in with an AI solution before working out the kinks can result in a larger headache, even downtime, if the problems balloon and cause a domino effect across workflows.

Where They’re Investing More

One of the reasons why businesses are cutting back isn’t just to maintain profitability, but also to reallocate funds into the next generation of tools, solutions, and personal evolution that will see them continue to succeed over the rest of the next decade:

AI Solutions

AI is a hot-topic, but one that’s still in its bubble phase. This means there are countless AI solutions, and, as of yet, no clear winner (though there are some clear front-runners). There are also wide-spread LLMs and project-specific AIs, giving businesses multiple options when it comes to invest.

And they are investing.

AI-related ventures secured 50% of all global funding in 2025, adding an additional 202.3 billion USD to the AI war chest. That’s on top of previous investment, which now totals well over 1.6 trillion USD.

For businesses not entrenched in AI development, however, investment looks more like finding the right AI system, calibrating it correctly, and training internal teams to use it effectively.

Clean Energy Solutions

Even businesses that do not directly operate within the energy sector are looking to invest in clean energy solutions. The need for energy independence has never been more apparent than now, which is why so many are looking to add solar panels and also upgrade their spaces with energy-efficient improvements to cut back on hiking energy costs.

You will also see businesses that operate their own vehicles switching to electric vehicles and working to improve sustainability throughout their supply chains.

AI-Security Tools

As AI rises, so too do AI-related cybercrimes. With news of big megacorporations losing millions due to deepfakes, AI chatbots that hand out incorrect discount codes that eat right into profitability, and the like, it’s no wonder that businesses everywhere are investing in AI-related security tools.

Yes, some of those tools use the benefits of AI to improve monitoring and digital security, but increasingly this year we’re seeing investments in tools designed to help detect deepfakes, guardrail chatbots, and otherwise work to secure businesses against the increased security risks that have come due to AI.

Real-World Connections

Businesses are also increasingly looking for ways to connect with their customers in real life. With the news that AI bots have now overtaken human internet traffic, it’s more crucial than ever for businesses to connect directly with the real customers that are willing to pay for their products and services.

We’re already seeing this in “behind the scenes” campaigns designed to prove that ads were, in fact, made by a team of creatives. We’re also seeing more companies invest in local events, aiming to directly connect human-to-human.