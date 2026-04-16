The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) invites the Central Oregon community to celebrate the launch of “Where Flavor Is Central to the Heart,” a regional campaign highlighting the farmers, ranchers, chefs, and food businesses shaping the region’s unique high-desert food culture.

“This campaign represents an exciting opportunity to shine a well-deserved spotlight on Central Oregon’s food and farm community,” said Kristin Points, Executive Director of the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance. “With the generous support of Travel Oregon, we’re able to elevate the stories of our region’s farmers, ranchers, and food producers, while inviting more people to experience the richness of our agricultural landscape.”

The campaign has launched on social media! Check it out and follow @hdffa on Instagram.

The official campaign launch event will take place Friday, May 1, 2026 at 5pm at Bend Brewing Company (1019 NW Brooks St., Bend). The event is free and open to the public, and HDFFA encourages community members, visitors, and food lovers alike to come out and celebrate the people and places that make Central Oregon’s local food system thrive.

The campaign is generously funded through a grant from Travel Oregon, which is supporting marketing efforts to help elevate Central Oregon’s food and farm community and bring greater visibility to the region’s agricultural and agritourism landscape. “We’re proud to support the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance in their innovative efforts to introduce visitors to the culinary and resilient agritourism opportunities that make this region so unique,” said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO.

While Central Oregon is widely known for its outdoor recreation, HDFFA recognizes that the region is also home to a vibrant community of farms, ranches, and food producers shaping an equally important part of its culture and identity.

“People know Central Oregon for great skiing, mountain biking, and breweries,” said Ann Pistacchi-Peck, associate director of HDFFA. “But there’s also a healthy and thriving food and farm network full of extraordinary people doing important work, often in tough conditions. This campaign is about celebrating those stories and inviting people to experience Central Oregon through its food.”

Farming in Central Oregon comes with unique challenges. Thin soils, short growing seasons, limited water, and high-elevation conditions require growers and ranchers to innovate and adapt. Across the region, producers have built a resilient food community rooted in collaboration, creativity, and the distinct character of the high desert.

The campaign will roll out throughout the year with storytelling, partnerships with local restaurants and farms, and community programming designed to connect people more deeply with Central Oregon’s food and agriculture.

Campaign Launch Event

HDFFA will officially kick off the campaign with a community celebration and release of the Central Oregon Local Food Guide on:

Friday, May 1, 2026

5pm

Bend Brewing Company

1019 NW Brooks St., Bend

The event is free and open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend, meet local producers, and celebrate Central Oregon’s growing food culture.

About the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance:

The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA) works to support a thriving and inclusive food system in Central Oregon by connecting farmers, consumers, and communities. Through education, collaboration, and advocacy, HDFFA helps strengthen the region’s agricultural economy and expand access to locally grown food.

hdffa.org