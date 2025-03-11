Which of Oregon’s Free Electronic Tax Filing Options Fits You Best?

A variety of free electronic-filing options are available to Oregon taxpayers, including the new combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

While the free filing options have some income and other limitations, most Oregon taxpayers are eligible to file electronically at no cost using one of the free file options that can be found on the Department of Revenue website.

Taxpayers can use the information below to help them pick the one that best fits their needs.

Free electronic filing options

Free guided tax preparation is available from four companies that participate in the Free File Alliance for taxpayers that meet income requirements. Using links from the department’s website ensures that both taxpayers’ federal and state return will be filed for free. These free services work much like the popular pay to file programs.

These options are best for taxpayers that have income less than $84,000. Each company has different requirements for who qualifies for free filing and offers must be accessed from the links on the department’s website.

IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon

New this year, taxpayers can file directly with both the IRS and the Oregon Department of Revenue using the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

The direct file combination is suited for taxpayers who don’t meet the income requirements of other free file options and want a more guided experience for filing their federal and Oregon tax returns electronically.

To get started with direct file, taxpayers should do the following.

Videos are also available to show how to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon

Free fillable forms

Oregon Free Fillable Forms performs basic calculations and is ideal for taxpayers who don’t need help preparing their returns and want the convenience of filing electronically. The IRS offers a similar option for filing federal taxes electronically.

Free Fillable forms is suited for taxpayers who don’t meet the income requirements of other free options, already have their forms filled out, are sure of their calculations, and just want to e-file for free!

The department offers special computer kiosks in five of its regional offices where taxpayers who don’t have access to computers can file their return using the free fillable forms and Direct File Oregon e-file options.

The kiosks are available in the DOR regional offices in:

Bend, 951 SW Simpson Ave., Ste. 100

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Eugene, 1600 Valley River Dr., Ste. 310

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Gresham, 1550 NW Eastman Pkwy, Ste. 220

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Medford, 3613 Aviation Way, Ste. 102

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm (closed 12:30-1:30pm)

Portland, 800 NE Oregon St., Ste. 505

Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm (closed 12-12:30pm)

Free help filing Oregon tax returns

Taxpayers that don’t have a computer or need one-on-one help also have options for electronic filing. AARP Tax-Aide, the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, MFS-CASH Oregon, and the United Way’s MyFreeTaxes offer in person and drop off services for tax preparation by trained volunteers.

Many of these programs require an appointment and slots fill up quickly. Information about these services and an interactive map to find a location near you are available on the agency’s webpage.

