A novated lease has become an increasingly popular way for Australians to finance a vehicle through their employment. By combining car financing with salary packaging, a novated lease can offer potential tax advantages, convenience, and simplified vehicle expenses. However, not everyone automatically qualifies for this arrangement.

Understanding who is eligible for a novated lease can help employees determine whether it’s the right option for them and how to make the most of this flexible vehicle financing solution.

In many cases, novated leasing is offered as part of an employer’s broader vehicle benefits program, often alongside services such as fleet management. These programs are designed to streamline vehicle use, reduce administrative complexity, and help employees access vehicles in a more cost-effective way.

Let’s explore the key eligibility requirements and factors that determine whether someone can access a novated lease in Australia.

What Is a Novated Lease?

Before discussing eligibility, it’s helpful to understand how a novated lease works.

A novated lease is a three-way agreement between:

An employee

Their employer

A finance provider or leasing company

Under this arrangement, the employee leases a vehicle and the employer agrees to make the lease payments directly from the employee’s salary. These payments typically come out of pre-tax income, which can reduce the employee’s taxable income depending on the structure of the package.

The employee still selects the vehicle and is responsible for using and maintaining it, while the employer simply administers the payments through payroll.

The Basic Eligibility Requirements

While novated leasing is widely available across many industries, several core conditions usually determine whether someone is eligible.

You Must Be a Salaried Employee

The most important requirement is that you must be employed and receive a regular salary.

Novated leasing works through salary packaging, so payments must be deducted from payroll. As a result:

Full-time employees are usually eligible

Many part-time employees may also qualify

Casual workers may face limitations depending on their employer

Because the arrangement relies on consistent income deductions, the stability of employment plays an important role.

Your Employer Must Offer Novated Leasing

Even if you personally want a novated lease, it can only happen if your employer participates in a novated leasing or salary packaging program.

Many medium and large organisations already offer novated leasing as an employee benefit. However, smaller businesses may not have an established program in place.

If your employer does not currently offer novated leasing, they may still be able to implement it through a leasing provider, but this depends on their willingness to participate.

You Must Meet the Finance Provider’s Requirements

Just like any other vehicle financing arrangement, novated leases typically involve credit approval.

Finance providers will assess several factors, including:

Credit history

Income level

Employment stability

Existing financial obligations

This process ensures that the applicant can reasonably manage the lease repayments over the agreed period.

Common Employment Scenarios

Eligibility can vary depending on the nature of your employment.

Full-Time Employees

Full-time workers generally have the easiest access to novated leasing because their income is stable and predictable.

Employers often promote novated leasing as a benefit to attract and retain full-time staff, making it widely accessible in corporate environments.

Part-Time Employees

Part-time employees may still qualify, but there may be additional conditions.

For example, leasing providers may require:

A minimum income level

A certain number of hours worked per week

Confirmation of ongoing employment

These conditions help ensure the employee can comfortably meet the lease payments.

Contract or Fixed-Term Employees

Contract workers can sometimes access novated leasing, but the lease term may need to align with the contract length.

For instance, if someone has a two-year employment contract, a leasing provider may structure a shorter lease to reduce risk.

Casual Employees

Casual employees may face more challenges because their income is less predictable.

While not impossible, approval often depends on:

Length of employment

Consistency of hours worked

Overall financial stability

In many cases, casual workers may find it easier to qualify after moving into a more stable employment arrangement.

Government and Not-for-Profit Employees

Novated leasing is particularly common in government and not-for-profit sectors.

Employees in these industries often benefit from salary packaging programs that include:

Vehicles

Electronic devices

Additional work-related expenses

Some not-for-profit organisations also have access to additional tax benefits under fringe benefits tax (FBT) exemptions, which can make novated leasing especially attractive.

What Happens If You Change Jobs?

A common concern people have when considering novated leasing is what happens if they change employers.

Because the lease agreement is technically between the employee and the finance provider, the lease can usually continue even if employment changes.

Possible scenarios include:

The new employer agrees to take over the novated arrangement

The employee takes over payments directly

The lease is refinanced or restructured

While job changes can affect the structure of payments, they generally don’t terminate the lease automatically.

Vehicle Eligibility

Eligibility doesn’t just apply to the employee; it can also apply to the type of vehicle being leased.

Most novated leases can be used for:

New cars

Used cars (within certain age limits)

Electric vehicles

Hybrid vehicles

Some employers or leasing providers may impose limits on the age or value of the vehicle to ensure the lease remains financially viable.

Why Employers Offer Novated Leasing

Employers often include novated leasing as part of their employee benefits program because it provides advantages for both parties.

Benefits for Employees

Employees may benefit from:

Potential tax savings through salary packaging

Simplified vehicle expenses

Access to bundled running costs such as fuel, servicing, and insurance

Greater purchasing power when selecting a vehicle

Benefits for Employers

Employers may benefit from:

Improved employee satisfaction and retention

Reduced need to manage company-owned vehicles

Access to professional vehicle administration through leasing providers

These advantages help explain why novated leasing continues to grow in popularity across Australian workplaces.

Is a Novated Lease Right for You?

Eligibility is just the first step when considering a novated lease. Even if you qualify, it’s important to assess whether the arrangement fits your financial situation and driving needs.

Some key questions to consider include:

How long do you plan to stay with your current employer?

How many kilometres do you drive each year?

Would salary packaging provide meaningful tax benefits in your situation?

Consulting with a leasing specialist or financial adviser can help clarify whether a novated lease aligns with your financial goals.

Final Thoughts

Novated leasing offers a flexible and convenient way for employees to finance and run a vehicle through their salary. While eligibility depends on several factors—such as employment type, employer participation, and financial approval—many Australian workers can access this option through their workplace benefits programs.

By understanding the eligibility criteria and how novated leasing works, employees can make more informed decisions about whether this arrangement suits their personal and financial circumstances.