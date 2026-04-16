Who Let the Dogs Out? HSCO!

(Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Take a Dog Out for the Day

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Pawsitive Adventures — a brand-new program at Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) that invites members of our community to take a shelter dog out for the day. Whether it’s a hike in the fresh air, a stroll through the neighborhood, or simply some quiet time on the couch, these day-long outings give our dogs something incredibly powerful: time to relax, explore, and simply be a dog again.

For our shelter guests, even a few hours away can mean:

Reduced stress and improved behavior

Increased visibility through photos and social sharing

Valuable insights into their personalities outside the kennel

Pawsitive Adventures represents something even more meaningful: your support in action. Programs like this are only possible because you believe every pet deserves enrichment, connection, and love while they wait for their forever home.

Together, we’re not just sheltering dogs — we’re giving them experiences, memories, and hope.

hsco.org