Why Astropay is popular in the Nordics?

Astropay, a payment method founded in 2006, has its fans in all corners of the globe. However, there is one market that stands out in the crowd – the Nordic countries. Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Finland are markets that can’t get enough of it, and will passionately use it to their last breath. So, where’s the catch? No one knows it better than Gilfred Helmonsen (read his bio here ), a gambling expert and editor-in-chief at one of the biggest and most reputable online gaming sites in the whole of Scandinavia.

“The thing is simple. We Northerners like to keep our private business private, and Astropay allows us to do exactly so”, he laughs, “Your bank might be nosy, your spouse might be nosy, but Astropay has your back!”

Astropay – Synonym for Privacy

But, before we see why Scandinavians can’t get enough of this online payment, let’s see what it is. Astropay is an online payment provider that serves as a bridge between the customer and the merchant. Thanks to it, you can use an e-wallet app, a debit card or a voucher to buy goods and services online.

“The only time you ever have to make a payment with your credit card, or a bank account, is when you fund your Astropay account. This level of discretion is unseen, and enables players to enjoy all sorts of activities, such as gaming, without being judged, or having issues with their banks because of it”, explains Helmonsen.

It is interesting our expert mentioned using Astropay for casino payments , as the online gambling industry is experiencing something they call The Swedish Invasion . Despite being quite open-minded, and without prejudice, the gaming industry in most Nordic countries is still accepted with open arms. By using Astropay, players can keep their casino deposits secret.

Modern Solutions for Modern Users

Even though Scandinavians have high standards when their privacy is involved, that doesn’t mean they want to skip on any of the latest technology trends. The financial industry has blessed us (or cursed us, depending on how you see it) with so many payment options, and Astropay has more than you can count.

“There is the e-wallet, available on both the desktop and via apps. You can use an Astropay debit card. There is an interface to invest in cryptos, and a feature to send a link when you have to receive a payment. No more shenanigans, and no more sharing your banking details with random people who buy your old boots via Facebook Marketplace”, jokes Helmonsen, but also continues on a more serious note, “With Astropay you get everything, on a single platform. What is left to wish for?”

Can Astropay Survive?

With all this in mind, our specialist didn’t lose any of the objectivity required to discuss this hot topic. In fact, he remains quite open to criticism of one of the most popular Nordic payment methods.

As one of its biggest enemies, he mentions great competition. Astropay has been available in Scandinavia only since 2021, while other similar payment providers, such as Skrill, have been around for decades. Another aspect is its recognition, which is, least to say, lacking.

“Obviously, if you put Astropay and Skrill next to each other, most people will recognize Skrill immediately and think Astropay is some sort of horoscope app. There is a long way in front of it to become as mainstream-friendly as other e-wallets. It will take time, but I’m sure these guys will get there”, concludes Helmonsen.