No matter what your line of business or the number of employees working in the office space, the objective of every company is to be as productive and as effective as possible. Whilst much time and money is spent on getting the right people into the right roles and upskilling the workforce, there is often one element of a productive office that is overlooked: the furniture. Choosing the perfect office furniture can have a significant impact on productivity and workflow as well as employee health and wellbeing . Well considered furniture choices not only make a good impression, but they also show workers that their comfort and wellbeing are important. Here we take a look at why choosing the perfect office furniture can have a big impact.

Morale

Workers who are comfortable and well cared for are happy workers. Happy workers create a positive working atmosphere in which productivity is high. If office workers are sitting on poorly designed chairs all day long that offer them little support then they are unlikely to feel comfortable. However, ergonomically designed chairs that offer back and neck support can help workers to feel more comfortable and to sit for longer periods of time when working. Padded seats covered with good quality material can make all the difference when it comes to comfort.

Flexible spaces

Creating flexible working spaces that can be altered to meet personal preferences and multiple work projects can have a big impact on the work completed and the atmosphere in the office. Desks and chairs that can be moved around and put into different orientations offer a good level of flexibility and open up a world of office layout options, there are plenty of designs to choose from at sites like Office Reality .

Organisation

Ensuring that there is plenty of storage space at and around office desks will help everyone to stay organised and therefore make working more effective and workers more productive. A good range of adaptable storage will mean that everything in the office has a home and the resources needed will be at hand. Desks that offer some personal storage also help employees to feel looked after and comfortable.

Good impressions

Attractive office furniture helps to create a good impression when entertaining visitors to the office space. It shows that quality, productivity and comfort are key concerns and that care has been taken when selecting furniture. First impressions matter, and well chosen, good quality office furniture goes a long way in helping create a good first impression .

Office layout

The layout of the office is very important when it comes to using office furniture to maximum impact. Cubicles and desks can give each employee their own bit of personal space, and this can mean a lot in an office full of people. Equally, placing desks and working stations near to natural light can have a positive impact on productivity, atmosphere and wellbeing. The right furniture in the right place for the right people has a significant and lasting impact on the success of the office environment and the work carried out in it.