Why Commercial Energy Storage Projects Need More Than Just the Right Battery Technology

Commercial energy storage helps lower your business’s energy bills, maximizes solar power, and even keeps critical operations up and running if the grid goes down. For these reasons, these systems have become fundamental to many businesses and institutions, such as hospitals, factories, warehouses, office buildings, and more.

However, before you run out to invest in the technology, you must look beyond the battery to avoid making a huge mistake. Keep reading to learn why commercial energy storage projects need more than the right battery technology.

What You Must Consider

You might think a quality commercial energy storage project starts with the battery technology. However, it’s only one part of its success, because the following factors will determine its safety and performance.

The Building

Before you start researching battery technology, you must first identify how the building currently uses power and the purpose of the tech. For instance, will it be used to:

Backup energy during a power outage

Lower electricity bills

Store solar power for future use

You must have a firm understanding of the building’s power needs before investing in any equipment; otherwise, it could result in you choosing the wrong-sized system for its needs.

The Electrical Design

Next, you must review the quality of the building’s current electrical system. For battery technology to safely connect to the system, you may need to update an old or busy system first. It’s an expense that could help your company avoid a large financial surprise.

Local Utility Approval

Before you even think about switching on battery technology, seek approval from a local utility company. Unfortunately, the process can be a little time-consuming, which is why it should be one of the first steps you take to minimize frustration.

If you wait until the end of a project to secure approval, it could lead to considerable wait times and unnecessary delays. Ensure it is one of the first tasks you undertake to make the process as quick and smooth as possible.

Fire and Electrical Codes

It is not only local utility approval you need to consider, as you mustn’t overlook fire and electrical codes. The codes shouldn’t be ignored, as they determine the battery technology location and the installation process. Reach out to local officials as soon as possible to review your plans and secure approval.

The Installation Process

Never underestimate the skill involved in a commercial battery installation. Only qualified electricians should connect the battery technology to your electrical system. Doing so ensures on-site safety while minimizing business disruption during the installation process.

The Testing Phase

It is crucial to test the system before it goes live to review its safety and performance. It is an essential step in a project, as it ensures the system works as expected.

Maintenance Options

Every battery system requires routine maintenance checks to ensure it is safe, efficient, and dependable over the years. If you fail to care for the system, it might not offer the expected level of protection and savings.

As there are many considerations to make when installing battery technology, it is wise to work with a battery energy storage EPC contractor to help you carefully plan, install, and maintain your building’s battery system.

How to Choose the Right Battery Technology

Once you have made the above considerations, you can then move on to choosing the right battery technology. Here are some key factors to think about to make an informed choice:

The Battery Type

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is the industry-standard chemistry because it is safe, offers fast response times, and is long-lasting. It also supports peak shaving and solar-plus-storage integration.

The Size

Different buildings will have different battery capacity requirements. It all depends on how much power you need the battery system to deliver and how long you need it to last.

For instance, small-to-midsize businesses may need a few hundred kilowatts for smaller buildings to potentially several megawatts for larger sites. However, a heavy industrial facility or utility-scale project may require 10 MW to 100 MW+ to support regional electric grids.

The Lifespan

The last thing you will want to do is replace a battery system in a few years. Don’t make a mistake you live to regret, and review the battery’s expected lifespan. Also, you must consider if it will quickly lose capacity over time.

Most high-quality battery energy storage systems are designed to last between 10 and 15 years. Routine maintenance or upgrades could even extend their lifespan to 20 years or more.

Safety

Safety is paramount when installing battery technology, which is why you should work with a certified contractor to design, engineer, and maintain the system. You must also ensure it has the correct safety certifications, ensuring it adheres to local fire and building codes.

The Fit

Before selecting a battery, you must ensure it is suitable for your building’s current electrical system, as well as its backup generators and solar panels. The battery system should be carefully engineered and configured to the infrastructure to ensure voltage matching, adhere to capacity limitations, and complement the operational use case.

The Warranty

Only work with an EPC contractor who provides a comprehensive warranty for its battery storage installations. Most reputable companies will split the warranties into various types, such as a workmanship warranty, battery product warranty, and capacity performance warranty.

The workmanship warranty typically lasts for a few years, depending on the contractor, and makes various guarantees, such as the physical installation, civil engineering, system integration, and high-voltage wiring. The battery product warranty typically lasts for 10 years or more, covering total equipment failure and manufacturing defects. The capacity performance warranty also guarantees the battery will retain a specific percentage of charging capacity over a set number of cycles or years.

The Project’s Cost

While the purchase price is important when investing in a battery system, you should also consider how much it will cost your business during its lifetime. This can help you decide if it’s the right option for your company’s needs and finances.