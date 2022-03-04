Why Cycling is Better to Reduce Your Body fat

Are you suffering from obesity? Or are you marginally overweight? Did you know that being overweight and obesity could lead to a lot of health complications?

Overweight can tire you easily and lead to prolonged bouts of fatigue. While these things can be minor irritations in your day to day life, there can be long lasting consequences.

Obesity leads to a number of lifestyle related physical conditions and diseases like

Inability to run or engage in prolonged physical activity

Reduction of libido

Inability to perform sexually

Cardiovascular diseases

Hernia

Shortness of breath

In the worst case, it could even lead to cardiac arrest or even death. This is why it is important to ensure a good body mass index and a healthy lifestyle.

Jogging and running can help in quick fat loss but if you are morbidly obese, then these won’t help you. In fact, if you have a BMI of over 30, then jogging and running could cause orthopaedic problems for you. It could lead to ligament tears, meniscus issue or even a fracture of bone.

In that case, cycling is the best exercise for you. Although swimming is a more holistic exercise, it is not easy for everyone to find a stream of water or a swimming pool for regular exercise. So, cycling is one of the best exercises for people who want to reduce their body fat and become fit. There are many online cycling apps that can help you to track your progress and reach your desired level of fitness.

Cycling App for a Better Exercise

While the best way to cycle is out in the open world, it is not possible for everyone. For example, if you live in a crowded city and if you have a very small window for your exercise routine, it could be hard to find the right location and schedule to fit your cycling time. This is where indoor cycling comes handy.

You can use a simple cycling machine that costs a few hundred dollars. In fact, you can easily find used cycling machines that can fit inside your bedroom or living room. By constantly cycling even for a few minutes everyday, you can get all the parts of your body activated. Once your whole body gets the necessary movement and exercise, it becomes easy for you to step up your cycling game.

Stepup Your Indoor Cycling Experience with Vingo

If you are cycling within your living room, then you could be bored soon. Since looking at the empty wall can be tiring and without a buddy who can exercise with you, it will be hard to maintain motivation. This is the case especially in the early days of your exercise journey.

Vingo is a versatile indoor cycling app that provides a better experience for your workout sessions. The interesting thing about the app is that it makes your ordinary cycling into an exciting game.

You can cycle with your friends or find new friends in the virtual world of Vingo. Explore new landscapes, achieve new records or set new goals for your cycling journey. This makes it easy for you to get fit within a short period of time.

Pay Attention & Work Out Regularly

If you are obese, there is a need for an urgent care for your health. The Vingo app can help you to do the same and get fit. On top of all exercise schedules and lifestyle changes, it is important to control your food and calorie intake. When you couple a good eating habit with regular cycling, you can easily overcome your weight issues and obesity problems.