Why Direct Mail Marketing Remains an Effective Way to Promote a Business in 2020

Source: Andrew Taylor

Did you know that the average American is exposed to between 6,000 and 10,000 ads in a day ? We live in a world that is being shaped by and concentrated with advertisements. Everywhere you go, every site you visit, you will always be swamped with ads.

From the advertiser’s point of view, the user’s mind can choose which ads to process, which ones to ignore, and which ones to investigate further. Based on this ad bombardment, it is no surprise that users are quickly becoming immune to them.

More is Not Always Better

Do not get the criticism of the number of ads wrong. Today’s marketing strategies are still very effective despite the costs. Look at how successful live casino sites are to understand how effective they are in direct email marketing.

Entrepreneurs who invest in advertisements everywhere ultimately earn returns on their investments. But just because it works does not mean it is better. One majorly overlooked form of marketing is Direct Mail Marketing.

This age-old marketing technique was the go-to strategy before online ads took over. It may sound archaic, but it is a great technique to reach an audience that is fed up with online ads.

What is the Appeal in Direct Mail Marketing?

As the name implies, direct mail marketing is promoting an idea or business using physical materials sent to the target’s mailbox. This form of advertising is far from being dead, especially in the US, where people are more likely to read paper mails than emails.

Research shows that businesses that use direct mail receive higher rates of response than other forms of marketing . The trick is to merge traditional direct mail techniques with modern technology. Digital direct mail marketing is reliable, personal, accurate, and highly effective.

Adding a Digital Touch to Traditional Mails

Digitizing direct mail marketing techniques is not as cumbersome as it may seem. The process, in this case, is to integrate technology in creating the physical mails and tracking their use.

For instance, the mails may contain a code that offers recipients a discount when they scan it to visit your website. You can be sure the recipient of the mail will be curious enough to want to scan the code and find out where it takes them.

Tracking Leads and Quantifying Returns

Your marketing campaign could include triggers that make it easy for the user to take action. Companies that have effectively implemented such techniques use SMS codes, URLs, and QR codes to get users to connect with them.

Digital integration makes it easy to track leads, and ultimately the revenue they generate. At the end of the day, you can quantify the effectiveness of the marketing techniques.

Reach a Reactive Audience

Let’s face it; many people are fed up with online ads even when they know they can never hide from them. Depending on your industry, you can choose to use direct mail marketing to reach this clique of users.

An audience that has become numb to popup and full-screen ads will most likely appreciate and respond to a unique form of advertisement . It is also worth pointing out this technique is useful for targeting people living outside cities.

The Future of Mail Marketing

Digital marketing company PostcardMania is an excellent example of a successful email marketing company. The $60 million company specializes in direct mail. They send all kinds of welcome cards to online subscribes with a touch of personalization.

The future of advertising lies in targeting individuals. What better way to reach a prospective customer than with a postcard addressing them by name?

A correctly implemented direct mail marketing campaign does not address an email address, a URL, IP address, or ‘User.’ It is more personal, which is why you should consider incorporating it into your next campaign.