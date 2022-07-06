Why implementing samples is great for your company!

Dutchies are fond of free products. An extra product when something is ordered, a free drink when walking in the city center or a small free perfume when in the drug store. Sounds lovely right? But why are people loving samples and why should you implement giving out free samples in your company? Why would you spend more money without your customers buying anything? Simply said; what is in it for you? Well, we have the answer! Please read with us, we’ll show you some examples and reasons to start giving out free samples.

Customers get to know your company

How can someone buy something in your story or at your company if they do not know your store or company? Good question, right? Make sure people get to know your brand, your name and your organization! Make sure you will get in the customer’s head. How? By giving out free samples! Within this example, sampling can be seen as a great way of marketing. Go to the city center, talk to people and make them happy with samples that fit your company. A new beer brand? Beer opener! New make-up line? Mini eye liner, lip balm or an aftershave for the men!

Loyalty

There are two kinds of sampling; people getting to know your company when they first did not know about it, or people already buying things at your organization and surprising them with an extra product. The latter is another great way of marketing, in which you can try to create customer loyalty. With a surprising effect, your organization will most probably leave a good and positive impression in the customers’ mind, which might result in your customers coming back!

Extra tips and tricks