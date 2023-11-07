Why Leaders Should Invest in Emotional Compensation

(Graphic courtesy of Express Employment Professionals)

Investing in Emotional Compensation

As the workforce evolves, companies are refining their processes for attracting and keeping top talent. When rewarding employees for their efforts, have you considered more than just increasing pay, giving extra time off, and offering attractive benefit packages? Employees want to be paid well to do the things they need and want outside of work, but also want to feel good about their work environment. Investing in another retention tool, “emotional compensation,” could help improve the overall employee

Read More

3 Ways to Lead Without a Title

If you desire to take your career to the next level and become a leader one day, the journey usually begins before you earn the title. Here are a few strategies to lead from the front, even if you don’t have the title to back it.

Read More

Leadership Lessons from Willy Wonka

It doesn’t take being in a world of pure imagination to discover a few golden nuggets of leadership wisdom from Willy Wonka. Grab some chocolate and read this article to discover lessons you may have previously missed from the eccentric candy maker.

Read More

Infographic: How to Handle 1:1 Meetings

Love them or despise them, work life includes attending meetings. If you’re in management, it’s probably required or recommended to hold individual meetings (or one-on-ones) to check in regularly with your employees about their performance. Check out this infographic on handling these kinds of meetings.

Read More

Express Co-Founder Bob Funk Inducted into ASA’s Leadership Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Express Co-Founder, President, and Executive Chairman of the Board, Bob Funk Sr., on his induction to the American Staffing Association’s Leadership Hall of Fame!

Bob’s unwavering dedication to the staffing industry and providing hope through employment make him the perfect recipient of this award!

Read More

ExpressPros.com