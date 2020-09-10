Why Should You Try Curated Backlinks When Not Good At Writing Content

Curated backlinks are a great way to improve your content writing’s visibility online. No matter what the context or subject matter, if you can include some backlinks within your work, automatically it will gain more traction. This is a great tool for all content creators, especially those of which that feel that they are not the best at their craft, or are new to it.

What Is Content Creation?

Content creation is considered to be a very meaningful methodology. It is the art of understanding a subject, sorting through various articles and sources and rearranging it to transform a new piece of work. This has to be content specific, focusing on gathering the various different viewpoints around a specific topic. The main focus of gathering this information for a content creator is to produce a factual, insightful piece of work that others can appreciate and use as they please. Of course, the writer would hope that this piece of work would will be well liked by many too, resulting in the work getting a lot of traffic online and becoming viral.

Content writing is not a new trend, this method has been used for years to help the general public find out about new topics and to fuel discussion. This is a great way for a wider demographic to learn about topics they had once not known about. The person writing the content is known as a curator. Now content creation has worked its way into the content marketing world. This helps to extend relevant content within the online world, which offer a real perspective on a product to encourage selling behaviours.

What is a Curated Backlink?

A curated backlink, sometimes known as a niche edit like those at https://t-ranks.com/niche-edits/, is a great tool used to increase traffic on your site through a piece of content. In essence the writer reaches out to pre-existing blog posts to get your own link added into the content that is there. If there were a piece of work similar to yours that gets referenced by others, it would be poignant to link your work with it.

Backlinks can help you gain traffic onto your own website, this can help both the site and writer to build credibility. The most useful addition to including backlinks into your work is to help it become highly ranked on many search engines. Some marketers ridicule the use of backlinks, but its addition into any works allow for higher visibility and a massive part of your SEO marketing plan. This method is very helpful, but can take a lot of time and effort to gain the best outcome.

How Do Curated Backlinks Improve Content Writing?

Whilst some disbelieve the benefits of curated backlinks and their influence on content writing, there are some sure ways that they do improve content writing. However, it is important to not get stuck into the trap of writing content for search engine bots to improve your search rate. Please keep your audience in mind at every step of creating the content, this way they will be engaged and interested.

A great way that curated backlinks help to boost visibility is through extending your work to further readers. With that in mind, adding your feeds, posts or articles into the Google Blog Search index is a great way to boost traffic. Google will also think of you as an insightful, relevant blog source, not a static website.

It is important to annotate your curated posts, adding in your own perspective and with more information. General rule of thumb dictates that your content should be longer than anything you have used as a stimulus from another article. This allows for ethical curating to take place, not the reliance of someone else’s work to help get you more views. This practise is also important to ensure that no content is duplicated, annotating your work allows for a more insightful read.

Curated backlinks that predominantly link back to their original articles or sources are a great way to improve your transparency. This way it is easy for readers to choose this text and read it, if they wish. Also, outbound links within your own text really help to improve your visibility online too, so it is a win. Not only do you prove your research’s factual steer, but through being honest with your sources you too will improve your engagement.

Conclusion

Curated backlinks are a great way to boost your works visibility, transparency and the effort it has taken you to create your content. Whilst this is a great tool for those writers that believe they are not brilliant at content creation, they are a worthy addition used by all content writers. Taking the time to add these curated backlinks will increase your works traffic, worthiness and usage.