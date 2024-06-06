Why Team India Failed So Many Cricket World Cup Finals?

India is perhaps the squad under the most continual pressure to win championships. The country is a cricket-obsessed nation, so it’s understandable why expectations are always high for their national team.

While they’ve had victorious moments in World Cup finals across various cricket formats, we can’t deny that their repeated failures have been disappointing fans not only in the country but all over the world.

But why is that the case? Will we see any changes this year, and they finally win another championship at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024? Let’s have a closer look.

India’s Performance Throughout the Years

India’s journey through different World Cup tournaments has been quite unpredictable. They did win the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011. However, several finals have ended in heartbreak: the 2003 ODI World Cup, the 2014 T20 World Cup, and the 2023 ODI World Cup, to name a few.

There have been various factors that played roles in their World Cup defeats, and here are some of them that are worth pointing out:

Pressure Handling

The psychological impact of high-stakes matches has often been a stumbling block for India. An example is Yuvraj Singh’s slow innings that hurt the team’s chances of winning the 2014 T20 World Cup final versus Sri Lanka.

Team Selection and Strategy

Questionable team selections and strategic blunders have plagued India in several finals as well. In the 2003 ODI World Cup final, the decision to promote Rahul Dravid up the order backfired. He struggled against Australia’s pace attack.

Injuries and Fitness Issues

Key injuries to vital players have disrupted India’s plans on the big stage. The 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final against Australia saw India missing key players like Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries. It was obvious that this impacted the team’s balance and overall performance.

Opposition Strength

India has faced tough opponents in World Cup finals, and they were often well-prepared and tactically superior. This is what happened in the 2011 ODI World Cup where we saw a dominant Sri Lankan team, particularly Mahela Jayawardene’s century that outclassed India.

Similarly, in the 2014 T20 World Cup final, Sri Lanka’s bowlers exploited India’s vulnerabilities which restricted them to a below-par total.

Lessons from Previous Successes

Now, it’s not all bad since India does have championships in their records. Surely, there’s something they can learn from those wins.

1983 ODI World Cup : India defied the odds to win their first World Cup. This victory highlighted the importance of a never-say-die attitude, strong leadership, and effective utilization of available resources.

: India defied the odds to win their first World Cup. This victory highlighted the importance of a never-say-die attitude, strong leadership, and effective utilization of available resources. 2007 T20 World Cup : In the inaugural T20 World Cup, India showcased the power of youngsters and their fearless gameplay. The team’s unity and the captain’s bold decisions proved pivotal.

: In the inaugural T20 World Cup, India showcased the power of youngsters and their fearless gameplay. The team’s unity and the captain’s bold decisions proved pivotal. 2011 ODI World Cup: This win was a masterclass in meticulous planning, strategic flexibility, and individual brilliance. The team peaked at the right time, and the players delivered match-winning performances.

India Playing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to kick off on June 1, 2024, and India will already advance to the Super 8s.

Here’s their full squad list:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, SuryakumarYadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Based on ABPLive’s predictions, here is the possible Playing XI lineup of India for the T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh

Based on their squad list, it’s easy to see why they’re still one of the favorites to win this T20 World Cup. If you’re planning on placing your bets on India then get a special 10CRIC ICC World Cup welcome bonus to boost your bankroll.

Conclusion

India’s history in World Cup finals is a mixed bag of triumphs and disappointments. However, the upcoming T20 World Cup offers a fresh opportunity for the team to learn from their past mistakes and replicate the strategies that led to their previous successes.

Their first match will be against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the brand-new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. So, aside from the match itself, it will be a historical moment since it will be the team’s first time to play in New York.

You can stream the matches live at online platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.