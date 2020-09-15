Why to Use Single Sign On

There are so many advantages to using a single sign on for your business computer needs. Not to be confused with two-factor authentication, a single sign on means entering only one password to access all of your information.

There are two main areas where this practice of single sign on is really advantageous:

Time. Money.

Let’s dive in.

What is Single Sign On, or SSO

Single Sign On, or SSO, is used when you need to access multiple files using only one log in. This is most commonly seen with corporate password management systems. Instead of having to enter a password at each individual application, entering one password gives you complete access.

Password management systems store all of your individual passwords in a cloud-based environment. It is a simple way to streamline your log in so you can get to work faster and more efficiently, while still maintaining the highest level of security.

Time

There are two main ways that using a single sign on saves time. The first is that many web-based applications are set to time out after a certain period of time has elapsed. This can be frustrating if it is an application that you use continuously through the day that requires you to re-sign in after every timeout.

Keeping you logged in with the single sign on can allow your productivity to be higher and you are able to get more done in that time period since you are not constantly having to start over in the application.

The second way it saves time is there is no time necessary to research which password you used. Since we all know that the number one way to stay safe online is to never reuse a password, having a unique, complex password for each application can be confusing. Having to research or stop what you are doing to look up your password can certainly be a waste of time. Even worse, having to stop and wait for IT to reset your password can put you behind hours on your work if it is a busy day for them.

Money

I’m sure you are wondering how a single sign on can save you money if you also need to spend money on a password management system. The truth is that 75% of an IT department’s day is resetting passwords . How frustrating is that?

While that is not their only function in your business, it is certainly the function most often used. Without the need to constantly be resetting passwords, the need for multiple IT team members decreases. If you outsource your IT where you are billed by the hour, you will see a large reduction in time billed out after implementing the single sign on.

Ease of Use

There is no denying that having a single sign on is the easiest way to keep your employees engaged and productive. They aren’t wasting time on trying to figure out a password or wait for a new one. With one single login, they are up and running.

Even at a small 15 minutes a week on password problems per employee, you are looking at a huge jump in rate of production and revenue. If you are spending all of your time just to log into the application, you are likely not going to be as productive once you finally access it as most times you are now frustrated by the whole login ordeal.

Frustration can lead to lack of motivation, which also can affect your bottom line. Seemingly small changes can really put you ahead of the game when it comes to your business and security.

Disadvantages

Unfortunately, nothing is perfect and single sign on comes with its disadvantages too. Although the good definitely outweighs the bad, there are two important factors to consider when switching to a single sign on system.

The first thing to note is the increase in password vulnerability. This is where having an extremely strong password comes into play. If someone is able to hack your master password, they now have access to all of your applications as well as your computer files. Nothing is safeguarded by an additional, unique password.

The second issue with single sign on is that if the system would fail you will lose access to all of your applications at once. This can be detrimental to your business productivity. With the likelihood that whatever glitch will be fixed quickly, it can also cause you to miss deadlines or delay your work for however long it takes to get up and running.

SSO is the Future

Single Sign On is the future of businesses. It is new, it is secure, and it can greatly enhance your business with more streamlined and productive employees. If you practice safe password generation and maintenance and partner with a great password management system, you can take control of your security without losing any unnecessary down time from employees.