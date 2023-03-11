(Source)

Technology is developing very quickly, and this is particularly true in the realm of dentistry. Every week, it seems, a new product or piece of technology enters the market.

For many years, dentists planned and carried out dental implant treatments based on shaky cone beam scans or X-rays, which required extensive planning with numerous blind spots. 3D printing has taken the uncertainty out of these surgeries by providing surgeons with dental implant surgical guides that allow them to drill precise holes and put implants perfectly.

Dental implant surgical guides are one instance of a technology that has benefited the sector greatly. These guides are the most recent developments in dentistry and have completely changed surgical procedures outside of dentistry.

Continue reading this piece to discover the benefits of dental implant surgical guides.

Rapid Turnaround

A surgical guide can be printed directly from a digital 3D model of the patient’s mouth by practitioners using current 3D printing technologies, removing the need for fabrication to be outsourced.

Dental labs get a digital 3D model from the orthodontist, immediately print and create the surgical guide, and send it back to the orthodontist’s office in a fraction of the time of traditional labs and with superior accuracy because of their quick turnaround times and production efficiency.

Higher Accuracy

Dental surgical guides made from an intraoral scan of the patient’s teeth fit the patient’s mouth more precisely and comfortably than guides made using impressions in the conventional thermoforming technique.

Same-day surgeries are made possible by direct 3D printing of surgical guides based on 3D intraoral scans, which removes the need for corrections.

A surgical guide’s metal bushing needs to be placed precisely to get the right outcomes. The bushing hole can be precisely 3D printed with 3D printing technology, then drilled after printing to assure fit.

Better Customer Experience

Dental appliance production is becoming increasingly automated as dental procedures become so. By offering an on-demand digital production process for premium surgical guidance, 3D printing fits into digital dentistry seamlessly.

Using existing intraoral scanning technology and 3D printing, dental offices can create products of superior quality than those made using more conventional methods. Better patient outcomes result from shorter manufacturing times, lower costs, and more accurate surgical guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Still looking for more info? We have compiled a list of FAQs – Check them out.

1. What Is a Dental Surgical Guide?

Dental implant placement is made easier and more accurate by using surgical guides. These guides, produced by imaging software, generate a remapped design to achieve a seamless dental implant process.

At the intended surgical impact location, imprints, including 3D pictures, are collected to build a surgical guide. The guidance device is created using specific software with these imprints and imagery.

2. Why Are Surgical Guides Useful?

Many dental practitioners have found it challenging to place dental implants because of the odd angles and limited vision. Because of these challenges, many implants have been positioned incorrectly, which can result in a host of oral health issues and millions of dollars in insurance claims. Given this expanding issue, the action was required. Surgical guidelines came to the rescue in this situation.