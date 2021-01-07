Why You Should Start Planning Next Year’s Roof Renovation Today

The end of a year — especially a year as strange and tumultuous as 2020 — is always an opportunity to reflect on what has happened and start thinking about what is to come.

For homeowners considering big renovation plans for 2021, this is a perfect time to start turning dreams about expanded living space, better energy efficiency, and other big ideas into actual plans.

This is particularly important if the upgrades you’re considering involve your roof. Whether you’re looking at replacing your shingles or are thinking about a complete redesign, here are three reasons why putting together a workable plan now is the best way to ensure that you can hit the ground running when the weather gets warm.

1. Roofing Companies Get Booked Up Months in Advance

If you live in a temperate part of the country where roofing work can’t be done year-round, roofing companies get booked up quickly. It’s always important to hire an experienced company when installing a new roof, so make sure you lock in a professional roofing company early on.

It’s also helpful to include roofing experts in your planning because they can help you figure out the best options for your home in terms of materials and design.

2. Planning in Advance Expands Your Options

Big renovations are an opportunity to explore new possibilities, and when you start to think about changing one part of your house, it can stimulate lots of creative ideas for how to make your home more livable.

When you plan in advance, you may realize that you don’t just want to replace your roof, but completely reimagine it. It’s become increasingly common for homeowners to replace pitched roofs with more energy efficient flat roofs that can also be seasonally transformed into decks, for example, or to upgrade to more durable materials like metal or cedar shakes.

Given the expense involved in replacing your roof, it only makes sense to take the time to think about how you can invest that money in upgrades that will make your home more comfortable and environmentally-friendly in the long term.

3. Advance Planning can Save You Money

The easiest way to drive up the expense of a renovation project is to book it at the last minute. When you plan ahead, you can map out the cost of the project and factor in things like tax credits that may be available if your plans will improve energy efficiency.

It will also give you time to go over your plans with a financial advisor, and figure out the best way to plan your financial year around these costs.

If you’ve spent most of the past tenth months stuck at home, you’ve probably developed a new appreciation for the ways it can be improved. One way to make a socially distanced winter a little more bearable is channeling these insights into big renovation plans that will leave you with more space, and give you something to look forward to in the new year.