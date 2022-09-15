Whychus Creek Art & Science Research Workshop in Sisters

(Photo | Courtesy of The Photo Treehouse)

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA), a working ranch in Sisters, focused on art, agricultural and ecological projects, has opened registration for a two-day art and science investigative workshop. On October 7 and 8, participants will explore Whychus Creek organisms and ecosystems, collect data and samples, and create prints and drawings based on their research. The workshop is led by microbiologist and glass artist Jerri Bartholomew, a professor at Oregon State University who uses microbial images in her own art.

“We love seeing where the intersections lie between two seemingly opposing forces — such as art and science – and that’s exactly what this workshop accomplishes,” said Ana Varas arts projects coordinator for PMRCAA. “Whychus Creek runs right through the Ranch, making it the perfect subject for this research workshop. We are so lucky to have Jerri, with her passion for encouraging curiosity and wonder about the natural world, at the helm of this initiative.”

Workshop participants will learn about stream habitat by examining material through the microscope, creating drawings, and gel prints. By exploring the ecosystem and organisms at various scales, the workshop seeks to uncover complexities that cannot be seen with the naked eye. After collecting samples in the field, participants will return to the studio to further examine the materials and experiment artistically using drawing, gel printing or another medium of their choice.

Workshop details:

What: Whychus Creek: Taking a Closer Look Workshop

When: October 7 and 8, 10am-4pm

Registration: EventBrite

Cost: $40

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture:

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills integral to ranching life. Located in the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples, work at the ranch is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation, and it continues to operate as a working ranch.

roundhousefoundation.org/pine-meadow-ranch