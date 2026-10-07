Wildfire Home Protection Strategies Workshop

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program)

Friday, October 16, 2026, 9am-12pm

La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

Free 3-hour workshop on the latest recommendations from local experts.

Local fire ecology

Home Assessments

Landscaping

Home Materials

Register in advance to reserve your spot!

Or email Rachel Humpert: rachel.humpert@oregonstate.edu

Sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSwANLENhb6Ain-RsUnuCEjHsrU8MNh9xKceGcgP7Hn3Pbuw/viewform