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Wildfire Home Protection Strategies Workshop

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(Graphic courtesy of Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program)

Friday, October 16, 2026, 9am-12pm
La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine

Free 3-hour workshop on the latest recommendations from local experts.

  • Local fire ecology
  • Home Assessments
  • Landscaping
  • Home Materials

Register in advance to reserve your spot!
Or email Rachel Humpert: rachel.humpert@oregonstate.edu
Sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSwANLENhb6Ain-RsUnuCEjHsrU8MNh9xKceGcgP7Hn3Pbuw/viewform

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