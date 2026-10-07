Wildfire Home Protection Strategies Workshop

(Graphic courtesy of Oregon State University Extension Service Fire Program)
Friday, October 16, 2026, 9am-12pm
La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine
Free 3-hour workshop on the latest recommendations from local experts.
- Local fire ecology
- Home Assessments
- Landscaping
- Home Materials
Register in advance to reserve your spot!
Or email Rachel Humpert: rachel.humpert@oregonstate.edu
Sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSwANLENhb6Ain-RsUnuCEjHsrU8MNh9xKceGcgP7Hn3Pbuw/viewform