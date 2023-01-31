Wildlife Trivia Tonight at 10 Barrel Eastside

(Graphic courtesy of Think Wild)

Join Think Wild at 10 Barrel Brewing East tonight at 7:30pm for wildlife-themed trivia!

Test your knowledge of Central Oregon wildlife, outdoors and conservation to win great prizes! $1 from each beer sold will be donated to support Think Wild. Be sure to bring a charged phone to submit answers. Upcoming trivia nights include Tuesday nights on January 31, February 21 and March 14.

Plan Ahead for Valentine’s Day with Think Wild’s Locally-Sourced Valentine’s Gift + Delivery Service

This Valentine’s Day, give a unique gift to a friend, family or a loved one while supporting Think Wild. Multiple gift options are available and donations of all levels are tax-deductible.

All orders include a dried flower bouquet from a local farm (sustainable and long-lasting!) and a personalized card. We will deliver to any address within Central Oregon on Valentine’s Day, or orders are available for pickup at Think Wild on Monday, February 13 or all Valentine’s Day, February 14, between 8am-3pm.

Order Now

thinkwildco.org