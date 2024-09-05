Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»William Bailey Shares Plan for Joint Meeting on Homelessness

William Bailey Shares Plan for Joint Meeting on Homelessness

0
By on E-Headlines

Today, the Deschutes County Commission and Bend City Council will hold a joint meeting to discuss homelessness. Captain William Bailey, candidate for Deschutes County Sheriff, shared his plan for homelessness with the two governing boards directly and via public testimony saying:

“Dear Deschutes County Commissioners, Mayor Kebler, and Bend City Councilors:

“Thank you for convening a joint meeting regarding homelessness. Coordination between jurisdictions, including yours and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, are important and necessary. I write to you today to share how I intend to lead on this most pressing of issues if elected Deschutes County Sheriff.”

Read William Bailey’s testimony here.

electwilliambailey.com

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply