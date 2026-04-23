Wilson Closure Begins April 27

(Map courtesy of City of Bend)

The final phase of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is scheduled to begin construction on Monday, April 27, 2026. This phase focuses on railroad improvements at the Wilson Avenue crossing and will require a full closure of Wilson Avenue between Ninth Street and Centennial Street.

The closure will impact all users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The public is encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detours, and allow extra travel time when in the area. Access to businesses will remain open throughout construction.

Detour Map

What to Expect During Construction

Full road closure of Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and Centennial Street impacting all users, including drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and is anticipated to be completed in July*

Use posted detour Detour route for vehicles includes Ninth Street, Reed Market Road and Third Street Detour route for pedestrians and bicycles includes Centennial Street, Reed Market Road and 15th Street

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time when in the area

and allow extra travel time when in the area Access to businesses will remain open throughout construction

Heavy equipment, noise, and dust

Stay Safe – the public should not enter the work zone or attempt to cross the railroad tracks while the road and sidewalk are closed

*Dates are estimates and subject to change.

General Project Background

The Wilson Avenue Corridor is a multi-phase modernization project that improves safety and east-west connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street.

The previous phases of the project included the installation of two new roundabouts (one at Ninth Street and one at 15th Street), improvements to the Third Street intersection and traffic signal, new roadway pavement, and the addition of new sidewalks, crosswalks, and bicycle facilities.

The final phase requires permitting and coordination with BNSF Railway. The City is working closely with the railway to complete this work as efficiently and safely as possible.

Questions or Comments?

Construction Phone Line: 541-383-4882

Project website: bendoregon.gov/wilson

Project e-mail: wilsonprojectteam@bendoregon.gov

Project Contact:

Kevin Kramer, Project Manager

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

bendoregon.gov