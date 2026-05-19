Win a Trip. Support a Scholar

Your Participation Makes a Difference

Through Celebrate Trade, students at six area universities receive scholarships from the Oregon Consular Corps Scholarship Fund—investing In the next generation of global leaders.

Travel Raffle!

Celebrate Trade is sold out, but thanks to our friends at Delta Air Lines / KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Icelandair, you can help us raise additional funds for the students by purchasing a raffle ticket (or two!). Only 100 tickets will be sold at $100 each, and you could win either two roundtrip Main Cabin seats on Delta /KLM from Portland to Amsterdam-or to any European destination served by Delta (valued at $5,760!) OR a travel voucher for $1,500 on Icelandair by purchasing a raffle ticket here. The winners will be drawn at the Celebrate Trade gala on Thursday, May 14th.

The Oregon Consular Corps Scholarship Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Why Do Scholarships Matter?

Here’s what our students say:

“This scholarship means more to me than just financial support; it represents the freedom to fully immerse myself in my studies without the constant weight of tuition costs. It allows me to focus on my goal of becoming a leader in international trade.”

“I chose to apply because the Oregon Consular Corps represents the kind of international cooperation I hope to foster in my own career. This support is an investment in my future, and I am honored to represent my university as a scholar.”

“The scholarship matters because it bridges the gap between my academic theories and real-world application. It’s providing me with the resources to participate in an international internship that would otherwise be out of reach.”

Scholarship recipient Madeline Moradi from Pacific University at 2025 Celebrate Trade

Drawing will be held on May 14, 2026 at Celebrate Trade Gala. You must be 18 years of age to purchase a raffle ticket and be in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase. Ticket price is not tax-deductible and you need not be present to win. Applicable federal and state tax rules apply.

orconsularcorps.org