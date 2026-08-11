Win VIP Tickets to Riley Green — Support Stroke Prevention in Central Oregon

Stroke Awareness Oregon is giving Central Oregon country music fans a chance to win big while supporting a great cause. Enter to win four VIP tickets on the Deschutes Deck to see Riley Green live in concert, with special guests Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper, and Hannah McFarland, on Friday, September 18th, from 6 to 10 PM at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The prize package includes two parking spots. Raffle tickets are 25 dollars each, or one hundred dollars for five, and every ticket sold directly supports Stroke Awareness Oregon’s mission of stroke prevention education and survivor support in our community. Tickets are donated courtesy of WaFd Bank. Enter today at S-A-O Riley Green Raffle dot Eventbrite dot com. That’s SAOrileygreenraffle.eventbrite.com.

Event Details

Prize: Four (4) VIP tickets on the Deschutes Deck, plus two parking spots

Show: Riley Green, with Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper, and Hannah McFarland

Date/Time: Friday, September 18, 2026, 6-10pm

Venue: Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend

Raffle tickets: $25 each, or $100 for 5

Enter: SAOrileygreenraffle.eventbrite.com

Sponsor: Tickets generously donated by WaFd Bank

About Stroke Awareness Oregon:

Stroke Awareness Oregon is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Bend, serving Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. The organization is dedicated to stroke prevention education, survivor and caregiver support, and building partnerships with local healthcare providers to reduce the impact of stroke in Central Oregon.

strokeawarenessoregon.org