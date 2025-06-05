Windermere in Central Oregon Dedicates 41st Annual Community Service Day to The Giving Plate

Local real estate brokers from Bend will step away from daily business on Friday, June 6, to participate in Windermere Real Estate’s 41st Annual Community Service Day. During this cherished annual summer tradition, they will volunteer for The Giving Plate. Nearly 300 Windermere offices across the Western United States will pause for the day as brokers, managers, owners and staff unite to make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

This is a unique way to highlight a local business working to help a local nonprofit organization. Please stop by to grab some visuals:

WHAT: On this year’s Community Service Day, Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate brokers will volunteer for The Giving Plate, which provides food and support services to an average of over 4,800 local individuals each month. Brokers will spend the day filling orders and stocking shelves in the pantry.

WHEN: Friday, June 6, 2025, 8am-9:30am

WHERE: The Giving Plate Community Store, 61470 S Highway 97, Bend

Established in 1984, Windermere’s Community Service Day has been recognized nationally as a model hands-on volunteer program and has been adopted by other real estate companies and businesses around the country.

About Windermere Real Estate:

Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has contributed more than $56 million toward improving lives in the communities where we live and work.

windermere.com